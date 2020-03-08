FS/FT: i7-3770k+mobo+RAM+HSF combo

S

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
2,998
Pulled from my personal machine after upgrading, up for sale:

Intel i7-3770k
Asus P8Z77-LK Motherboard (IO shield Included)
32gb (4x8gb) GSkill ARES DDR3-3200
CoolerMaster Hyper 212 EVO heatsink

Price is $200 shipped.

Only trade I would consider at this time is a decent 2TB or 2x1TB SSDs, prefer NVMe but would consider SATA drives as well.

Heat under SunnyD
 
