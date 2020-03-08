FS/FT: i7-3770k+mobo+RAM+HSF combo

Pulled from my personal machine after upgrading, up for sale:



Intel i7-3770k

Asus P8Z77-LK Motherboard (IO shield Included)

32gb (4x8gb) GSkill ARES DDR3-3200

CoolerMaster Hyper 212 EVO heatsink



Price is $200 shipped.



Only trade I would consider at this time is a decent 2TB or 2x1TB SSDs, prefer NVMe but would consider SATA drives as well.



Heat under SunnyD