FS/FT: Gigabyte RTX 4090 Windforce (ISO SFF PC)

Selling my Gigabyte RTX 4090 Windforce as I recently bought a white one. Purchased brand new retail from Newegg on launch day, and willing to assist with warranty coverage if necessary. Clean, smoke free home, well ventilated and dust-filtered Fractal case. Comes with the 12vhpwr adapter as well, which seats on the card flawlessly.
My FB Marketplace List Price:
$1550
[H]: $1525 shipped CONUS F+F, or $1525+ fees for G+S.
Flawless heatware since 2009
Will consider a SFF PC as a partial trade and looking for a system similar to the Ghost ITX PC sold recently by another user on here for $700.
