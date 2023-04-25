FS/FT: Gigabyte RTX 4090 Windforce (ISO: SFF Gaming PC)

[Reposting a prior thread but this time, without links]

Selling my Gigabyte RTX 4090 Windforce as I recently bought a white one. Purchased brand new retail from Newegg on launch day, and willing to assist with warranty coverage if necessary. Clean, smoke free home, well ventilated and dust-filtered Fractal case. Comes with the 12vhpwr adapter as well, which seats on the card flawlessly.

My FB Marketplace List Price: $1550

[H]: $1525 shipped CONUS F+F, or $1525+ fees for G+S.

Flawless heat since 2009 (greyboxer)

Will consider a SFF PC as a partial trade and looking for a system similar to the Ghost ITX PC sold recently by another user on here for $700.
 

