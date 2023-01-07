FS / FT: Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8GB, X540-T2 Dual 10GbE NIC, Unifi USG and Unifi Cloud key (Gen 1), Feiyu-tech G360 Gimbal.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8GB -- $115 shipped
2023-01-08 12.54.50.jpg

Intel X540-T2 - Dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports NIC. Passively cooled. Comes with an optional low-profile bracket $55 shipped
2023-01-06 22.05.40.jpg

Unifi USG + Unifi Cloud Key (Gen 1) - Was $125 --> Now $115 shipped
2023-01-06 21.44.59.jpg2023-01-06 21.46.45.jpg

Feiyu-tech G360 Gimbal - Rare gimbal that can also be used for 360 cameras - Was $110 --> Now $100 shipped
2023-01-06 21.44.20.jpg

WTTF:
2TB NVMe
Small sized laptop (10" - 13" screen)
4 Bay NAS
AX router
Alfa networks wireless USB adapters
Open to other trades.

My heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/31815/to

thank you for your time!
 
Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8GB added, and most prices lowered. Open to other trades.​

 
