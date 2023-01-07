FS / FT: Feiyu-tech G360 Gimbal.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8GB -- SOLD

Intel X540-T2 - Dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports NIC. Passively cooled. Comes with an optional low-profile bracket — SOLD
Unifi USG + Unifi Cloud Key (Gen 1) - sold
Feiyu-tech G360 Gimbal - Rare gimbal that can also be used for 360 cameras - Was $110 --> $100 —> $90 —> Now $80 shipped
WTTF:
2TB NVMe
32GB (2x16GB) DDR3 SODIMM
1TB+ SATA 2.5” SSD
1TB+ SATA M.2 SSD
AX router (not TP-link)
Alfa networks wireless USB adapters
Open to other trades.

My heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/31815/to

thank you for your time!
 

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8GB added, and most prices lowered. Open to other trades.​

 
updated WTTF list with a few new items:
32GB (2x16GB) DDR3 SODIMM
1TB+ SATA 2.5” SSD
1TB+ SATA M.2 SSD

Thanks!
 
