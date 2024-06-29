FS/FT: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming

CrimsonKnight13
Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
https://www.evga.com/products/Specs/GPU.aspx?pn=8aa48a4e-7fb1-4736-bf17-d3ced64cec24
I have an EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra with the Hybrid Gaming kit I'm looking to trade for a RX 7900 XT or similar. I'm willing to pay the difference of cost if needed.
I'll also consider selling it if the price is right. For trade or sale, the original cooling shroud can be provided but that'll probably increase shipping due to 2 boxes separately or together.
My reason is due to headaches with Nvidia drivers on Linux & I'm hoping to game with an AMD card instead.
Current photos & from when I completed the kit. The caveat with it is that I swapped RGB connector by accident (works when G is set to instead of R for red).
