Fs/ft: Essential Phone PH-1

More closet clearing.



- Essential Phone PH-1, Slate Gray

- TUDIA TPU Case, Gray

- Include original box, adapter and cables

- Fully Unlocked, works fine

- Condition is an 8.5/10 (minor wear from daily use, no major cosmetic issues)



This phone was my daily driver for about a year. I loved it, but ended up switching carriers and getting a deal on new phones.



Price is $150 shipped.



Only trades I'm interested in are decent 1TB+ SSDs, preferably NVMe, but will consider SATA for the right deal.



Heat under SunnyD