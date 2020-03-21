Fs/ft: Essential Phone PH-1

More closet clearing.
- Essential Phone PH-1, Slate Gray
- TUDIA TPU Case, Gray
- Include original box, adapter and cables
- Fully Unlocked, works fine
- Condition is an 8.5/10 (minor wear from daily use, no major cosmetic issues)
This phone was my daily driver for about a year. I loved it, but ended up switching carriers and getting a deal on new phones.
Price is $150 shipped.
Only trades I'm interested in are decent 1TB+ SSDs, preferably NVMe, but will consider SATA for the right deal.
Heat under SunnyD
- Essential Phone PH-1, Slate Gray
- TUDIA TPU Case, Gray
- Include original box, adapter and cables
- Fully Unlocked, works fine
- Condition is an 8.5/10 (minor wear from daily use, no major cosmetic issues)
This phone was my daily driver for about a year. I loved it, but ended up switching carriers and getting a deal on new phones.
Price is $150 shipped.
Only trades I'm interested in are decent 1TB+ SSDs, preferably NVMe, but will consider SATA for the right deal.
Heat under SunnyD