Fs/ft: Essential Phone PH-1, Arris SB8200 Cable Modem

SunnyD

More closet clearing.

- Essential Phone PH-1, Slate Gray
- TUDIA TPU Case, Gray
- Include original box, adapter and cables
- Fully Unlocked, works fine
- Condition is an 8.5/10 (minor wear from daily use, no major cosmetic issues)

This phone was my daily driver for about a year. I loved it, but ended up switching carriers and getting a deal on new phones.

Price is $150 shipped.
- Arris/Motorola SB8200 Gigabit Cable Modem
- Should work fine with Comcast, etc.

I was using this on Mediacom until a couple weeks ago.

Price is $100 shipped.
Only trades I'm interested in are decent 1TB+ SSDs, preferably NVMe, but will consider SATA for the right deal.

Heat under SunnyD
 
