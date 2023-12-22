FS/FT: El_Capitan's Stuff (Ryzen 5 5800X MB Combo, i5-12600K, Thunderbolt 3/4 USB4 eGPU dock, Portable NVMe Thunderbolt 5 Enclosure + More!)

El_Capitan
Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2012
- Messages
- 1,001
Selling a variety of items, old and new. Price does NOT include shipping, but I have UPS Premium, and Pirateship - my zip code is 68601. Feel free to make offers, I'll also make deals for multiple items. PayPal F&F is preferred, but G&S is also fine, and you don't have to cover fees.
Heatware = El_Capitan (82 Positive, 0 Neutral, 1 Negative)
OCN Trade Reviews (105 5-star reviews)
eBay (100%, positive feedback 26, 10 items sold)
PICS -->PICS<-- PICS
Looking for trade or trade+cash:
Pretty much anything. Currently looking for a 10g unmanaged network switch. A small micro-aTX case. I'm even starting to think about trying out an AM5 CPU/MB!
CPU's and/or CPU/MB Combos:
Ryzen 5 5800X + Gigabyte B550M K Rev 1.1 Combo. Light usage, only used at stock. Basically my HTPC which I rarely use. If you need DDR4 RAM or a CPU Cooler, I could include some at a discounted added cost. $215
i5-12600K. In my wife's sparingly used computer. Used as a back-up in case my i5-13600K's went bad (which never happened), or if I bought a LGA 1700 that needed a BIOS update to support a 13th or 14th gen CPU (which also never happened). I'm going to replace her computer with a mini-PC. It can overclock to 5.2GHz - 5.1GHz, but I keep it at stock. I can include my BIOS settings. If you also need a motherboard (ASUS Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus Wifi D4) and DDR4 memory, let me know. $135
USB4/Thunderbolt 4 eGPU Dock:
SKOXI External eGPU Dock Station (Thunderbolt 3/4 and USB4 only, 40Gbps). Will come with the short graphics card support bracket that I used for the PSU, instead. Used sparingly to test various graphics cards with my UM870 Mini-PC. It works awesomely, but I think I'm going to just use Oculink, instead. Paired it with my PCCOOLER KN850 850W 80 Plus Gold Modular PSU because of it's smaller size. I'd rather sell separately, but if you want them both, just let me know. If you also want a demo of me using it, also let me know. $120
Portable NVMe Enclosures:
Qwiizlab Fanless 80Gbps NVMe Enclosure with Aluminum Chassis, Compatible with Thunderbolt 5/4/3, Backward Compatible with USB4/UBS3.2/3.1/3.0, Support PCIe M.2 SSD up to 8TB (Silver). New in box, plastic shrink-wrap intact. I'd keep it if I had a NVMe fast enough to warrant it, reviews for it appear to be good. $135
Video Cards:
PNY XLR8 GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2GB OC. Bought it from another H member from way back in 2014. Used, but still in great condition. $20
CPU Coolers:
Sudokoo Proteus 360 AIO LCD Liquid CPU Cooler, Customizable Segment 3.4" LCD Screen, PWM Pump, TDP 320W, 30mm Thick High Performance Fans, Intel LGA 1851/1700/1200/115X AMD AM5/AM4. New in box, stickers intact, never opened (more pics of the box in my main pics thread, this is just to show the details without having to type it all). $165
Sigma PRO L36 WH liquid 360MM AIO CPU Cooler with Ultra-Narrow Bezel 3.5" IPS Screen,640*480px,Floating ARGB Design, Magnetic Mounting Pump 310W,FDB Silent Fan, All-Metal Tools for Intel & AMD Platforms. New in box, shrink-wrap intact. $120
ID-COOLING FX240 INF Pink Edition 240mm AIO CPU Cooler ARGB Infinity Mirror Effect. New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $60
Mini-PC Dock:
Beelink Mac mini M4 Dock & Stand with 80Gbps USB-C, Mate Mini-B Hub with M.2 PCIe SSD Slot(up to 8TB), 2.5G LAN, 2 USB-A3.0, USB-C(PD3.0), SD4.0 Card Reader, 3.5mm Audio for Mac mini M4/ M4 Pro. New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $95
Memory:
Crucial Ballistix Tactical Low Profile BLT8G3D1608ET3LX0 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz 8-8-8-24 1.5V $20 for the 2x8GB pair
Mushkin Enhanced Stealth 997069S 8GB sticks (8 count) DDR3 1600MHz 9-9-9-24 1.5V $14 for a 2x8GB pair
G.Skill RipjawsX (Blue) F3-1600C9D-16GXM 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz 9-9-9-24 1.50V $14 for the 2x8GB pair
Portable Monitors:
New Nexus 14.1" FHD 1080P Laptop Screen Extender, USB C/USB A/HDMI Plug and Play Laptop Monitor, IPS Ultra Slim Portable Monitor for 14"-17" Laptops, Compatible with Windows/macOS/Android/Switch (Link) - New in box, plastic wrap intact. $80
Webcam:
InstyQ I930 HD Webcam (Sony Sensor; 2K 30fps) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $30
Docking Stations:
Baseus Docking Station (10Gbps, Single HDMI 4K@120Hz or Dual HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $40
KIWIHOME Docking Station (5Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4 4K@120Hz and HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $43
Hagibis Docking Station (10Gbps, HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, RGB lighting) - Just the unit, no original box. $52
Portable Car Stereo:
Volam 9.26" IPS Touchscreen Portable Car Stereo - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
Headsets:
Delton 35X Bluetooth Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic and Charging Dock - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
PoE IP Security Cameras:
VIKYLIN YC2387C-28 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (F1.0 2.8mm Lens, WDR, IP67, MicroSD Card compatible, Night-Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $65
GWSECU GW-D5U57BAMV 5MP Ultra HD Security IP PoE Camera (2.8-12mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $75
GWSECU GW-B8U56MV 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (2.7-13.5mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $85
Heatware = El_Capitan (82 Positive, 0 Neutral, 1 Negative)
OCN Trade Reviews (105 5-star reviews)
eBay (100%, positive feedback 26, 10 items sold)
PICS -->PICS<-- PICS
Looking for trade or trade+cash:
Pretty much anything. Currently looking for a 10g unmanaged network switch. A small micro-aTX case. I'm even starting to think about trying out an AM5 CPU/MB!
CPU's and/or CPU/MB Combos:
Ryzen 5 5800X + Gigabyte B550M K Rev 1.1 Combo. Light usage, only used at stock. Basically my HTPC which I rarely use. If you need DDR4 RAM or a CPU Cooler, I could include some at a discounted added cost. $215
i5-12600K. In my wife's sparingly used computer. Used as a back-up in case my i5-13600K's went bad (which never happened), or if I bought a LGA 1700 that needed a BIOS update to support a 13th or 14th gen CPU (which also never happened). I'm going to replace her computer with a mini-PC. It can overclock to 5.2GHz - 5.1GHz, but I keep it at stock. I can include my BIOS settings. If you also need a motherboard (ASUS Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus Wifi D4) and DDR4 memory, let me know. $135
USB4/Thunderbolt 4 eGPU Dock:
SKOXI External eGPU Dock Station (Thunderbolt 3/4 and USB4 only, 40Gbps). Will come with the short graphics card support bracket that I used for the PSU, instead. Used sparingly to test various graphics cards with my UM870 Mini-PC. It works awesomely, but I think I'm going to just use Oculink, instead. Paired it with my PCCOOLER KN850 850W 80 Plus Gold Modular PSU because of it's smaller size. I'd rather sell separately, but if you want them both, just let me know. If you also want a demo of me using it, also let me know. $120
Portable NVMe Enclosures:
Qwiizlab Fanless 80Gbps NVMe Enclosure with Aluminum Chassis, Compatible with Thunderbolt 5/4/3, Backward Compatible with USB4/UBS3.2/3.1/3.0, Support PCIe M.2 SSD up to 8TB (Silver). New in box, plastic shrink-wrap intact. I'd keep it if I had a NVMe fast enough to warrant it, reviews for it appear to be good. $135
Video Cards:
PNY XLR8 GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2GB OC. Bought it from another H member from way back in 2014. Used, but still in great condition. $20
CPU Coolers:
Sudokoo Proteus 360 AIO LCD Liquid CPU Cooler, Customizable Segment 3.4" LCD Screen, PWM Pump, TDP 320W, 30mm Thick High Performance Fans, Intel LGA 1851/1700/1200/115X AMD AM5/AM4. New in box, stickers intact, never opened (more pics of the box in my main pics thread, this is just to show the details without having to type it all). $165
Sigma PRO L36 WH liquid 360MM AIO CPU Cooler with Ultra-Narrow Bezel 3.5" IPS Screen,640*480px,Floating ARGB Design, Magnetic Mounting Pump 310W,FDB Silent Fan, All-Metal Tools for Intel & AMD Platforms. New in box, shrink-wrap intact. $120
ID-COOLING FX240 INF Pink Edition 240mm AIO CPU Cooler ARGB Infinity Mirror Effect. New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $60
Mini-PC Dock:
Beelink Mac mini M4 Dock & Stand with 80Gbps USB-C, Mate Mini-B Hub with M.2 PCIe SSD Slot(up to 8TB), 2.5G LAN, 2 USB-A3.0, USB-C(PD3.0), SD4.0 Card Reader, 3.5mm Audio for Mac mini M4/ M4 Pro. New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $95
Memory:
Crucial Ballistix Tactical Low Profile BLT8G3D1608ET3LX0 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz 8-8-8-24 1.5V $20 for the 2x8GB pair
Mushkin Enhanced Stealth 997069S 8GB sticks (8 count) DDR3 1600MHz 9-9-9-24 1.5V $14 for a 2x8GB pair
G.Skill RipjawsX (Blue) F3-1600C9D-16GXM 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz 9-9-9-24 1.50V $14 for the 2x8GB pair
Portable Monitors:
New Nexus 14.1" FHD 1080P Laptop Screen Extender, USB C/USB A/HDMI Plug and Play Laptop Monitor, IPS Ultra Slim Portable Monitor for 14"-17" Laptops, Compatible with Windows/macOS/Android/Switch (Link) - New in box, plastic wrap intact. $80
Webcam:
InstyQ I930 HD Webcam (Sony Sensor; 2K 30fps) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $30
Docking Stations:
Baseus Docking Station (10Gbps, Single HDMI 4K@120Hz or Dual HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $40
KIWIHOME Docking Station (5Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4 4K@120Hz and HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $43
Hagibis Docking Station (10Gbps, HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, RGB lighting) - Just the unit, no original box. $52
Portable Car Stereo:
Volam 9.26" IPS Touchscreen Portable Car Stereo - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
Headsets:
Delton 35X Bluetooth Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic and Charging Dock - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
PoE IP Security Cameras:
VIKYLIN YC2387C-28 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (F1.0 2.8mm Lens, WDR, IP67, MicroSD Card compatible, Night-Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $65
GWSECU GW-D5U57BAMV 5MP Ultra HD Security IP PoE Camera (2.8-12mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $75
GWSECU GW-B8U56MV 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (2.7-13.5mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $85
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.