FS/FT: El_Capitan's Stuff (Just added two Mini-PC's, an Intel N100 and an AMD 3550H)

El_Capitan
Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2012
- Messages
- 927
Selling a variety of items, old and new. Price does NOT include shipping, but I have UPS Premium, and Pirateship - my zip code is 68601. Feel free to make offers, I'll also make deals for multiple items. PayPal G&S is preferred, and you don't have to cover fees.
Heatware = El_Capitan (81 Positive, 0 Neutral, 1 Negative)
OCN Trade Reviews (105 5-star reviews)
eBay (100%, positive feedback 24, 8 items sold)
PICS -->PICS<-- PICS
Looking for trade or trade+cash:
Pretty much anything. Currently looking for a 10g unmanaged network switch. A small micro-aTX case. A power efficient GPU like the RTX 4060.
Cell Phones:
TBD
CPU Coolers:
Sudokoo Proteus 360 AIO LCD Liquid CPU Cooler, Customizable Segment 3.4" LCD Screen, PWM Pump, TDP 320W, 30mm Thick High Performance Fans, Intel LGA 1851/1700/1200/115X AMD AM5/AM4. New in box, stickers intact, never opened (more pics of the box in my main pics thread, this is just to show the details without having to type it all). $170
ID-COOLING FX240 INF Pink Edition 240mm AIO CPU Cooler ARGB Infinity Mirror Effect. New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $65
CPU Fans:
TBD
Mini-PC's:
Getorli Mini PC AMD 3550H 16GB DDR4 512GB NVMe SSD with Windows 10 Pro (originally Windows 11 Home). Used for a few weeks, but in great condition. I upgraded the Realtek 8822CE WiFi to an Intel AX210 for faster WiFi speeds, and because the Bluetooth was outdated and not connecting to newer Bluetooth devices. Both the RAM, NVMe SSD, and WiFi are easily upgradeable. I will factory reset the Windows 10 Pro OS before shipping, or can install the Windows 11 Home that was on it if you want, instead. Comes with only the Power Adapter. $115
Aiberzy Mini PC XG0-100L Intel N100 16GB LPDDR5 256GB NVMe SSD with Windows 11 Pro, Single 2.5G network port. Like new in box. Opened to test it working, and to check out the hardware. It doesn't look like you can easily upgrade the RAM or WiFi (Intel 9560D2W), but it's really simple to update the NVMe SSD, which is an AirDisk 256GB. It looks like everything will work if you wanted to install Linux on it. Comes with the original box and accessories. $95
Mini-PC Dock:
Beelink Mac mini M4 Dock & Stand with 80Gbps USB-C, Mate Mini-B Hub with M.2 PCIe SSD Slot(up to 8TB), 2.5G LAN, 2 USB-A3.0, USB-C(PD3.0), SD4.0 Card Reader, 3.5mm Audio for Mac mini M4/ M4 Pro. New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $100
Tablets:
TBD
Memory:
Crucial Ballistix Tactical Low Profile BLT8G3D1608ET3LX0 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz 8-8-8-24 1.5V $20 for the 2x8GB pair
Mushkin Enhanced Stealth 997069S 8GB sticks (8 count) DDR3 1600MHz 9-9-9-24 1.5V $14 for a 2x8GB pair
G.Skill RipjawsX (Blue) F3-1600C9D-16GXM 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz 9-9-9-24 1.50V $14 for the 2x8GB pair
Video Cards:
TBD
Mechanical Keyboards:
K4V2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Wired Without Number Keypad |RGB Lighting MX2A RED Switches (Retro). New in box, tape intact (Link). $60
$65
K4V2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Wired Without Number Keypad |RGB Lighting MX2A RED Switches (Black). New in box, tape intact (Link). $60
$65
GamePower Starscream Optical Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, Aircraft Grade Stainless Steel Surface, 104 Full Anti Ghosting Keys, Macro, Red Switch - Black. New in box, plastic tape intact (Link). $25
GamePower Gasket Elite Triple Mode Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - 95 Keys, Knob Switch, 4000mah, 60M Clicky Blue switches, Wired/2.4G/Bluetooth 5.1, RGB Backlit, LCD Screen, Blue. New in box, never used (but no tape or plastic wrap to prove it. Link). $50
$65
Mouse:
GravaStar Mercury X Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse, Magnesium Alloy, 32,000 DPI, PAW 3950 Sensor, 1K Polling Rate, RGB, Gray - New in original box, never opened. $85
Corsair M75 Wireless Lightweight RGB Gaming Mouse, Black - New in original box. Incredible mouse, it's just too big for my hands (difficult for me to reach the forward side button and the middle mouse button), so if you have small hands, I wouldn't recommend it. $65
DAC:
S.M.S.L M8 Mini DAC (Supports DSDx64 and DSDx128 up to 32-bit 384,000Hz) - Just the unit, power adapter (with Recoil attached), and USB cable, no original box. $130
Desktop Speakers:
TBD
Portable Speakers:
TBD
Portable Microphones:
TBD
Portable Monitors:
Westinghouse 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor for Laptop & Travel, 1080p, 60Hz, IPS Display, Full HD Portable Travel Monitor with Magnetic Protective Cover, Built in Speakers, 1x Mini HDMI, 1x USB Type-C. New in box, plastic tape intact (Link). $65
New Nexus 14.1" FHD 1080P Laptop Screen Extender, USB C/USB A/HDMI Plug and Play Laptop Monitor, IPS Ultra Slim Portable Monitor for 14"-17" Laptops, Compatible with Windows/macOS/Android/Switch (Link) - New in box, plastic wrap intact. $85
$100 $120
Routers:
Wavlink WiFi 6 Router AX3000 Wireless Internet High Speed WiFi Router. New in box, plastic wrap intact. $35
WiFi Adapters:
CUDY BE9300 | Intel BE200 | WiFi7 PCIe Adapter (Intel Only | Link) - New in box, plastic wrap intact. $65
$70
Wavlink WiFi-7 BE8800 PCIe Tri-Band WiFi Adapter (Intel Only) - BE200 Bluetooth 5.4, 8800Mbps. Opened, but never used. $60
ASUS PCE-AC88 (AC3100; 2100 + 1000) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (4 antennas). $28
Webcam:
InstyQ I930 HD Webcam (Sony Sensor; 2K 30fps) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $30
Docking Stations:
Baseus Docking Station (10Gbps, Single HDMI 4K@120Hz or Dual HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $40
KIWIHOME Docking Station (5Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4 4K@120Hz and HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $43
Hagibis Docking Station (10Gbps, HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, RGB lighting) - Just the unit, no original box. $52
Portable Car Stereo:
Volam 9.26" IPS Touchscreen Portable Car Stereo - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
Headsets:
Delton 35X Bluetooth Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic and Charging Dock - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
PoE IP Security Cameras:
VIKYLIN YC2387C-28 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (F1.0 2.8mm Lens, WDR, IP67, MicroSD Card compatible, Night-Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $65
GWSECU GW-D5U57BAMV 5MP Ultra HD Security IP PoE Camera (2.8-12mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $75
GWSECU GW-B8U56MV 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (2.7-13.5mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $85
Misc:
S2 Pro Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer with Wireless Lavalier Microphone, Built-in 18cm Extension Rod & Fill Light, Professional 3-Axis Gimbal for iPhone & Android for Video Recording. New in box, plastic wrap intact. $100
MARMOT Women's Guides Down Hoody Jacket, Golden Sun, Large. It's new, still in it's original packaging. $135
Gone:
MINIX Z97 Mini PC, Intel Alder Lake N97 (up to 3.60GHz) 12GB LPDDR5X 512GB NVMe. New in box, shink wrap intact, never opened (more pics of the box in my main pics thread, this is just to show the details without having to type it all). Debating about keeping this to use it for jellyfin, but seeing if there's any interest (since I have a N100 modded mini-pc laying around). $135
NUU N20 Basic Cell Phone 6GB/128GB, Dual SIM 4G, Octa-Core 6.6" 90Hz HD+ Android 14 (Pink). New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $75
NUU N20 Basic Cell Phone 6GB/128GB, Dual SIM 4G, Octa-Core 6.6" 90Hz HD+ Android 14 (Blue). New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $75
Aiwa Exos-10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 200W RMS Power, 6.5” Subwoofer, Deep Bass, Party Sync, Backlit Display, FM/BT/USB/AUX, Remote Control, Carry Strap, Bluetooth V5.0 (Exos-10). Used only once for a review, but seeing if anyone would want it before I decide to keep it and use it heavily (my daughter and her cousins love dance parties, and they'll be getting together more frequently during the Fall and Winter Holidays). It definitely needs an equalizer for more colorful sound, and upping the Treble for certain music with higher vocals (for you audiophiles out there). Here's a video clip of the sound. It comes with all accessories and the original box. $350
TRYX Panorama SE 360 ARGB 360mm AIO Rotatable 6.5" AMOLED Curved Screen | Black. New in box, never opened. $200
VNEIMQN Kids Tablet, 10 Inch Tablet for Kids Android 14, 64GB Octa-Core, WiFi, 12H Battery, Google Kids Space, Parental Control 1280 * 800 HD Display Children Tablets Blue. It's new, still in it's original packaging. My son (age 7), has been using one for a year since his Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus got a cracked screen, and it's got near identical specs to that (minus the UI, for good or for worse). It has 3+5GB RAM, where 5GB is allocated virtual memory. The screen size is slightly smaller with 160 DPI vs the slightly larger HD 10 Plus with 225 DPI. The gaming benchmarks are slightly faster than the HD 10 Plus. $70
Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT4G3D1608DT1TX0 8GB sticks (4 count) DDR3 1600MHz 8-8-8-24 1.35V $18 for a 2x8GB pair
TECMIYO (Re-branded Hynix) 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz CL11 1.35V $10 for the 2x8GB pair
EVGA GTX 1080 Ti 11GB FTW3 that I bought from Flyingcrazy in these forums back in 12/10/2017. It was NIB when I purchased it, so I've been the sole user of it for almost 7 years. It never gave me any issues. Only the card you see in the photo. $135
Gigabyte GV-N207SGAMING OC-8GD GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card, 3X Windforce Fans, 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6, Video Card. Was my brother's for gaming, then was in my HTPC, then in my video editing machine. It's either this or my GTX 1080 Ti, but I need something newer with more VRAM. It comes with the original box. Hoping to trade up + cash. $200
Two AceMagic T8Plus Mini-PC's. Both are identical models. I replaced TIM on both, and also upgraded the WiFi/Bluetooth card with an Intel AX210NGW on both. It has an Intel N95 with 12GB LPDDR5 memory (soldered), and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro installed and activated. I ran 3 separate anti-virus software scanners, and it is clean from any malware (due to the history of AceMagic Mini-PC's). I also manually checked the file system and registries. For personal use, it is good for watching (I ran it at 2K resolution at 120Hz with HDR), web browsing, some productivity apps (Word, Excel, etc.), but not good for gaming (except for games like Minecraft, etc.). It has dual Gigabit ethernet ports, so it would work with pfSense. You could upgrade the PCIe 2242 NVMe SSD with a 2TB one for a decent Plex server as well. New, not used except for testing and virus scanning. Comes with the original box and accessories, and I will reset the Windows 11 Pro back to factory. $100 each, or $190 for both (sold)
TP-Link Archer T8E (AC1750; 1300 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. $18 (sold)
Rosewill RNWD-N9003PCE (AC900; 450 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. Free (just pay shipping) (sold)
INKBIRD Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B (Bluetooth 5.1 and IP67). Comes with original box and all accessories. $43 (sold)
ASUS RT-AC87U (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the 4 original antennas. $30 (sold)
ASUS RT-AC87R (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the original 4 antennas. $25 (sold)
ASUS PCE-AC88 (AC3100; 2100 + 1000) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (4 antennas). $28 (sold)
ASUS PCE-AC68 (AC1900; 1300 + 600) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (3 antennas). $20 (sold)
GamePower Gasket Elite Triple Mode Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - 95 Keys, Knob Switch, Macro, 4000mah, 60M Linear Red switches, Wired/Wireless 2.4G/Bluetooth 5.1, RGB, LCD, Blue. New in box, never used (but no tape or plastic wrap to prove it. Link). $50
$65
GamePower Gasket Elite X Triple Mode Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - 95 Keys, Knob Switch, 4000mah, 60M Linear(Smooth) Oiled switches, Wired/2.4G/Bluetooth 5.1, RGB Backlit, 1.14" LCD Screen. Opened, used once for testing (Link). $95
Lian Li UNI Fan SL, 1.6" LCD, 2.4GHz Wireless, 120mm ARGB Fans, Triple Pack (12SLLCD1W3B). New in box, tape intact, never opened. $100
Moved to eBay:
RØDE Wireless ME Dual Set Ultra-Compact Wireless Microphone System with Built-in Microphones, GainAssist Technology and 100m Range for Filmmaking, Interviews and Content Creation (Black). New, unopened in original box. $140 (sold)
Sonos Roam 2 (White). New, unopened in original box. $135 (sold)
Heatware = El_Capitan (81 Positive, 0 Neutral, 1 Negative)
OCN Trade Reviews (105 5-star reviews)
eBay (100%, positive feedback 24, 8 items sold)
PICS -->PICS<-- PICS
Looking for trade or trade+cash:
Pretty much anything. Currently looking for a 10g unmanaged network switch. A small micro-aTX case. A power efficient GPU like the RTX 4060.
Cell Phones:
TBD
CPU Coolers:
Sudokoo Proteus 360 AIO LCD Liquid CPU Cooler, Customizable Segment 3.4" LCD Screen, PWM Pump, TDP 320W, 30mm Thick High Performance Fans, Intel LGA 1851/1700/1200/115X AMD AM5/AM4. New in box, stickers intact, never opened (more pics of the box in my main pics thread, this is just to show the details without having to type it all). $170
ID-COOLING FX240 INF Pink Edition 240mm AIO CPU Cooler ARGB Infinity Mirror Effect. New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $65
CPU Fans:
TBD
Mini-PC's:
Getorli Mini PC AMD 3550H 16GB DDR4 512GB NVMe SSD with Windows 10 Pro (originally Windows 11 Home). Used for a few weeks, but in great condition. I upgraded the Realtek 8822CE WiFi to an Intel AX210 for faster WiFi speeds, and because the Bluetooth was outdated and not connecting to newer Bluetooth devices. Both the RAM, NVMe SSD, and WiFi are easily upgradeable. I will factory reset the Windows 10 Pro OS before shipping, or can install the Windows 11 Home that was on it if you want, instead. Comes with only the Power Adapter. $115
Aiberzy Mini PC XG0-100L Intel N100 16GB LPDDR5 256GB NVMe SSD with Windows 11 Pro, Single 2.5G network port. Like new in box. Opened to test it working, and to check out the hardware. It doesn't look like you can easily upgrade the RAM or WiFi (Intel 9560D2W), but it's really simple to update the NVMe SSD, which is an AirDisk 256GB. It looks like everything will work if you wanted to install Linux on it. Comes with the original box and accessories. $95
Mini-PC Dock:
Beelink Mac mini M4 Dock & Stand with 80Gbps USB-C, Mate Mini-B Hub with M.2 PCIe SSD Slot(up to 8TB), 2.5G LAN, 2 USB-A3.0, USB-C(PD3.0), SD4.0 Card Reader, 3.5mm Audio for Mac mini M4/ M4 Pro. New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $100
Tablets:
TBD
Memory:
Crucial Ballistix Tactical Low Profile BLT8G3D1608ET3LX0 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz 8-8-8-24 1.5V $20 for the 2x8GB pair
Mushkin Enhanced Stealth 997069S 8GB sticks (8 count) DDR3 1600MHz 9-9-9-24 1.5V $14 for a 2x8GB pair
G.Skill RipjawsX (Blue) F3-1600C9D-16GXM 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz 9-9-9-24 1.50V $14 for the 2x8GB pair
Video Cards:
TBD
Mechanical Keyboards:
K4V2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Wired Without Number Keypad |RGB Lighting MX2A RED Switches (Retro). New in box, tape intact (Link). $60
K4V2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Wired Without Number Keypad |RGB Lighting MX2A RED Switches (Black). New in box, tape intact (Link). $60
GamePower Starscream Optical Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, Aircraft Grade Stainless Steel Surface, 104 Full Anti Ghosting Keys, Macro, Red Switch - Black. New in box, plastic tape intact (Link). $25
GamePower Gasket Elite Triple Mode Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - 95 Keys, Knob Switch, 4000mah, 60M Clicky Blue switches, Wired/2.4G/Bluetooth 5.1, RGB Backlit, LCD Screen, Blue. New in box, never used (but no tape or plastic wrap to prove it. Link). $50
Mouse:
GravaStar Mercury X Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse, Magnesium Alloy, 32,000 DPI, PAW 3950 Sensor, 1K Polling Rate, RGB, Gray - New in original box, never opened. $85
Corsair M75 Wireless Lightweight RGB Gaming Mouse, Black - New in original box. Incredible mouse, it's just too big for my hands (difficult for me to reach the forward side button and the middle mouse button), so if you have small hands, I wouldn't recommend it. $65
DAC:
S.M.S.L M8 Mini DAC (Supports DSDx64 and DSDx128 up to 32-bit 384,000Hz) - Just the unit, power adapter (with Recoil attached), and USB cable, no original box. $130
Desktop Speakers:
TBD
Portable Speakers:
TBD
Portable Microphones:
TBD
Portable Monitors:
Westinghouse 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor for Laptop & Travel, 1080p, 60Hz, IPS Display, Full HD Portable Travel Monitor with Magnetic Protective Cover, Built in Speakers, 1x Mini HDMI, 1x USB Type-C. New in box, plastic tape intact (Link). $65
New Nexus 14.1" FHD 1080P Laptop Screen Extender, USB C/USB A/HDMI Plug and Play Laptop Monitor, IPS Ultra Slim Portable Monitor for 14"-17" Laptops, Compatible with Windows/macOS/Android/Switch (Link) - New in box, plastic wrap intact. $85
Routers:
Wavlink WiFi 6 Router AX3000 Wireless Internet High Speed WiFi Router. New in box, plastic wrap intact. $35
WiFi Adapters:
CUDY BE9300 | Intel BE200 | WiFi7 PCIe Adapter (Intel Only | Link) - New in box, plastic wrap intact. $65
Wavlink WiFi-7 BE8800 PCIe Tri-Band WiFi Adapter (Intel Only) - BE200 Bluetooth 5.4, 8800Mbps. Opened, but never used. $60
ASUS PCE-AC88 (AC3100; 2100 + 1000) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (4 antennas). $28
Webcam:
InstyQ I930 HD Webcam (Sony Sensor; 2K 30fps) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $30
Docking Stations:
Baseus Docking Station (10Gbps, Single HDMI 4K@120Hz or Dual HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $40
KIWIHOME Docking Station (5Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4 4K@120Hz and HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $43
Hagibis Docking Station (10Gbps, HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, RGB lighting) - Just the unit, no original box. $52
Portable Car Stereo:
Volam 9.26" IPS Touchscreen Portable Car Stereo - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
Headsets:
Delton 35X Bluetooth Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic and Charging Dock - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
PoE IP Security Cameras:
VIKYLIN YC2387C-28 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (F1.0 2.8mm Lens, WDR, IP67, MicroSD Card compatible, Night-Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $65
GWSECU GW-D5U57BAMV 5MP Ultra HD Security IP PoE Camera (2.8-12mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $75
GWSECU GW-B8U56MV 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (2.7-13.5mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $85
Misc:
S2 Pro Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer with Wireless Lavalier Microphone, Built-in 18cm Extension Rod & Fill Light, Professional 3-Axis Gimbal for iPhone & Android for Video Recording. New in box, plastic wrap intact. $100
MARMOT Women's Guides Down Hoody Jacket, Golden Sun, Large. It's new, still in it's original packaging. $135
Gone:
MINIX Z97 Mini PC, Intel Alder Lake N97 (up to 3.60GHz) 12GB LPDDR5X 512GB NVMe. New in box, shink wrap intact, never opened (more pics of the box in my main pics thread, this is just to show the details without having to type it all). Debating about keeping this to use it for jellyfin, but seeing if there's any interest (since I have a N100 modded mini-pc laying around). $135
NUU N20 Basic Cell Phone 6GB/128GB, Dual SIM 4G, Octa-Core 6.6" 90Hz HD+ Android 14 (Pink). New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $75
NUU N20 Basic Cell Phone 6GB/128GB, Dual SIM 4G, Octa-Core 6.6" 90Hz HD+ Android 14 (Blue). New in box, shrink wrap intact, never opened. $75
Aiwa Exos-10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 200W RMS Power, 6.5” Subwoofer, Deep Bass, Party Sync, Backlit Display, FM/BT/USB/AUX, Remote Control, Carry Strap, Bluetooth V5.0 (Exos-10). Used only once for a review, but seeing if anyone would want it before I decide to keep it and use it heavily (my daughter and her cousins love dance parties, and they'll be getting together more frequently during the Fall and Winter Holidays). It definitely needs an equalizer for more colorful sound, and upping the Treble for certain music with higher vocals (for you audiophiles out there). Here's a video clip of the sound. It comes with all accessories and the original box. $350
TRYX Panorama SE 360 ARGB 360mm AIO Rotatable 6.5" AMOLED Curved Screen | Black. New in box, never opened. $200
VNEIMQN Kids Tablet, 10 Inch Tablet for Kids Android 14, 64GB Octa-Core, WiFi, 12H Battery, Google Kids Space, Parental Control 1280 * 800 HD Display Children Tablets Blue. It's new, still in it's original packaging. My son (age 7), has been using one for a year since his Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus got a cracked screen, and it's got near identical specs to that (minus the UI, for good or for worse). It has 3+5GB RAM, where 5GB is allocated virtual memory. The screen size is slightly smaller with 160 DPI vs the slightly larger HD 10 Plus with 225 DPI. The gaming benchmarks are slightly faster than the HD 10 Plus. $70
Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT4G3D1608DT1TX0 8GB sticks (4 count) DDR3 1600MHz 8-8-8-24 1.35V $18 for a 2x8GB pair
TECMIYO (Re-branded Hynix) 8GB sticks (2 count) DDR3 1600MHz CL11 1.35V $10 for the 2x8GB pair
EVGA GTX 1080 Ti 11GB FTW3 that I bought from Flyingcrazy in these forums back in 12/10/2017. It was NIB when I purchased it, so I've been the sole user of it for almost 7 years. It never gave me any issues. Only the card you see in the photo. $135
Gigabyte GV-N207SGAMING OC-8GD GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card, 3X Windforce Fans, 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6, Video Card. Was my brother's for gaming, then was in my HTPC, then in my video editing machine. It's either this or my GTX 1080 Ti, but I need something newer with more VRAM. It comes with the original box. Hoping to trade up + cash. $200
Two AceMagic T8Plus Mini-PC's. Both are identical models. I replaced TIM on both, and also upgraded the WiFi/Bluetooth card with an Intel AX210NGW on both. It has an Intel N95 with 12GB LPDDR5 memory (soldered), and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro installed and activated. I ran 3 separate anti-virus software scanners, and it is clean from any malware (due to the history of AceMagic Mini-PC's). I also manually checked the file system and registries. For personal use, it is good for watching (I ran it at 2K resolution at 120Hz with HDR), web browsing, some productivity apps (Word, Excel, etc.), but not good for gaming (except for games like Minecraft, etc.). It has dual Gigabit ethernet ports, so it would work with pfSense. You could upgrade the PCIe 2242 NVMe SSD with a 2TB one for a decent Plex server as well. New, not used except for testing and virus scanning. Comes with the original box and accessories, and I will reset the Windows 11 Pro back to factory. $100 each, or $190 for both (sold)
TP-Link Archer T8E (AC1750; 1300 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. $18 (sold)
Rosewill RNWD-N9003PCE (AC900; 450 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. Free (just pay shipping) (sold)
INKBIRD Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B (Bluetooth 5.1 and IP67). Comes with original box and all accessories. $43 (sold)
ASUS RT-AC87U (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the 4 original antennas. $30 (sold)
ASUS RT-AC87R (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the original 4 antennas. $25 (sold)
ASUS PCE-AC88 (AC3100; 2100 + 1000) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (4 antennas). $28 (sold)
ASUS PCE-AC68 (AC1900; 1300 + 600) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (3 antennas). $20 (sold)
GamePower Gasket Elite Triple Mode Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - 95 Keys, Knob Switch, Macro, 4000mah, 60M Linear Red switches, Wired/Wireless 2.4G/Bluetooth 5.1, RGB, LCD, Blue. New in box, never used (but no tape or plastic wrap to prove it. Link). $50
GamePower Gasket Elite X Triple Mode Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - 95 Keys, Knob Switch, 4000mah, 60M Linear(Smooth) Oiled switches, Wired/2.4G/Bluetooth 5.1, RGB Backlit, 1.14" LCD Screen. Opened, used once for testing (Link). $95
Lian Li UNI Fan SL, 1.6" LCD, 2.4GHz Wireless, 120mm ARGB Fans, Triple Pack (12SLLCD1W3B). New in box, tape intact, never opened. $100
Moved to eBay:
RØDE Wireless ME Dual Set Ultra-Compact Wireless Microphone System with Built-in Microphones, GainAssist Technology and 100m Range for Filmmaking, Interviews and Content Creation (Black). New, unopened in original box. $140 (sold)
Sonos Roam 2 (White). New, unopened in original box. $135 (sold)
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.