FS/FT: El_Capitan's (Mouse, DAC, Router, Webcam, Docking Stations, Portable Car Stereo, Headsets, PoE IP Security Cameras, Nespresso, etc.)

Selling a variety of items, old and new. Price does NOT include shipping, my zip is 68601. Feel free to make offers, I'll also make deals for multiple items. PayPal is preferred.
Heatware = El_Capitan (71 Positive, 0 Neutral, 1 Negative)
OCN Trade Reviews (105 5-star reviews)
PICS
For Trade:
I'm interested in 2x16GB DDR4 memory, 2x32GB DDR5 memory, a Z790 motherboard, and an Intel Arc graphics card.
Mini-PC's:
TBD
Mouse:
Corsair M75 Wireless Lightweight RGB Gaming Mouse, Black - New in original box. Incredible mouse, it's just too big for my hands (difficult for me to reach the forward side button and the middle mouse button), so if you have small hands, I wouldn't recommend it. $80
DAC:
S.M.S.L M8 Mini DAC (Supports DSDx64 and DSDx128 up to 32-bit 384,000Hz) - Just the unit, power adapter (with Recoil attached), and USB cable, no original box. $140
Routers:
ASUS RT-AC87U (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and 4 antennas (2 original, 2 replacements). $30
WiFi Adapters:
TBD
Webcam:
InstyQ I930 HD Webcam (Sony Sensor; 2K 30fps) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $30
Docking Stations:
Baseus Docking Station (10Gbps, Single HDMI 4K@120Hz or Dual HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $40
KIWIHOME Docking Station (5Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4 4K@120Hz and HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $43
Hagibis Docking Station (10Gbps, HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, RGB lighting) - Just the unit, no original box. $52
Portable Car Stereo:
Volam 9.26" IPS Touchscreen Portable Car Stereo - Comes with original box and all accessories. $75
Headsets:
Delton 35X Bluetooth Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic and Charging Dock - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
PoE IP Security Cameras: (FYI, I'd rather keep these cameras, so if anyone's willing to sell a NVR for a good price, let me know!)
VIKYLIN YC2387C-28 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (F1.0 2.8mm Lens, WDR, IP67, MicroSD Card compatible, Night-Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $65
GWSECU GW-D5U57BAMV 5MP Ultra HD Security IP PoE Camera (2.8-12mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $75
GWSECU GW-B8U56MV 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (2.7-13.5mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $85
Etc:
NESPRESSO Krups Citiz Frosted Aluminium. It's in excellent condition despite having used it for almost 10 years. There are no broken parts. The bottom plate with the grayish wrapping is bubbly, but that's about it for any issues. It uses the NESPRESSO Original Line capsules. I can include more pictures, and can also include a New England Stories Descaling Solution for extra (but shipping will be more expensive due to weight). $90
Gone:
Two AceMagic T8Plus Mini-PC's. Both are identical models. I replaced TIM on both, and also upgraded the WiFi/Bluetooth card with an Intel AX210NGW on both. It has an Intel N95 with 12GB LPDDR5 memory (soldered), and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro installed and activated. I ran 3 separate anti-virus software scanners, and it is clean from any malware (due to the history of AceMagic Mini-PC's). I also manually checked the file system and registries. For personal use, it is good for watching (I ran it at 2K resolution at 120Hz with HDR), web browsing, some productivity apps (Word, Excel, etc.), but not good for gaming (except for games like Minecraft, etc.). It has dual Gigabit ethernet ports, so it would work with pfSense. You could upgrade the PCIe 2242 NVMe SSD with a 2TB one for a decent Plex server as well. New, not used except for testing and virus scanning. Comes with the original box and accessories, and I will reset the Windows 11 Pro back to factory. $100 each, or $190 for both
TP-Link Archer T8E (AC1750; 1300 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. $18
Rosewill RNWD-N9003PCE (AC900; 450 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. Free (just pay shipping)
INKBIRD Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B (Bluetooth 5.1 and IP67). Comes with original box and all accessories. $43
ASUS RT-AC87R (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the original 4 antennas. $25
ASUS PCE-AC88 (AC3100; 2100 + 1000) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (4 antennas). $28
ASUS PCE-AC68 (AC1900; 1300 + 600) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (3 antennas). $20
