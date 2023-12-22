FS/FT: El_Capitan's (Mice, Video Card, DAC, Speaker/Mic, Router, Webcam, Docking Stations, Portable Car Stereo, Headset, PoE Cameras, Misc, etc.)

El_Capitan
Selling a variety of items, old and new. Price does NOT include shipping, my zip is 68601. Feel free to make offers, I'll also make deals for multiple items. PayPal is preferred.
Heatware = El_Capitan (73 Positive, 0 Neutral, 1 Negative)
OCN Trade Reviews (105 5-star reviews)
Looking for:
RX 6800, RX 7700XT, RTX 3070
Mini-PC's:
TBD
Video Cards:
Gigabyte GV-N207SGAMING OC-8GD GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card, 3X Windforce Fans, 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6, Video Card. Was my brother's for gaming, then was in my HTPC, then in my video editing machine. It's either this or my GTX 1080 Ti, but I need something newer with more VRAM. It comes with the original box. Hoping to trade up + cash. $200
Mouse:
Corsair M75 Wireless Lightweight RGB Gaming Mouse, Black - New in original box. Incredible mouse, it's just too big for my hands (difficult for me to reach the forward side button and the middle mouse button), so if you have small hands, I wouldn't recommend it. $70
DAC:
S.M.S.L M8 Mini DAC (Supports DSDx64 and DSDx128 up to 32-bit 384,000Hz) - Just the unit, power adapter (with Recoil attached), and USB cable, no original box. $130
Desktop Speakers:
TBD
Portable Speakers:
TBD
Portable Microphones:
Routers:
TBD
WiFi Adapters:
ASUS PCE-AC88 (AC3100; 2100 + 1000) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (4 antennas). $28
Webcam:
InstyQ I930 HD Webcam (Sony Sensor; 2K 30fps) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $30
Docking Stations:
Baseus Docking Station (10Gbps, Single HDMI 4K@120Hz or Dual HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $40
KIWIHOME Docking Station (5Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4 4K@120Hz and HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) - Just the unit, no original box. $43
Hagibis Docking Station (10Gbps, HDMI 4K@60Hz, 100W PD 3.0, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, RGB lighting) - Just the unit, no original box. $52
Portable Car Stereo:
Volam 9.26" IPS Touchscreen Portable Car Stereo - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
Headsets:
Delton 35X Bluetooth Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic and Charging Dock - Comes with original box and all accessories. $70
PoE IP Security Cameras:
VIKYLIN YC2387C-28 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (F1.0 2.8mm Lens, WDR, IP67, MicroSD Card compatible, Night-Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $65
GWSECU GW-D5U57BAMV 5MP Ultra HD Security IP PoE Camera (2.8-12mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $75
GWSECU GW-B8U56MV 8MP 4K Security IP PoE Camera (2.7-13.5mm Motorized Lens, Built-in Mic, IP66, 130FT IR Night Vision) - Comes with original box and all accessories. $85
Misc:
TBD
Gone:
Two AceMagic T8Plus Mini-PC's. Both are identical models. I replaced TIM on both, and also upgraded the WiFi/Bluetooth card with an Intel AX210NGW on both. It has an Intel N95 with 12GB LPDDR5 memory (soldered), and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro installed and activated. I ran 3 separate anti-virus software scanners, and it is clean from any malware (due to the history of AceMagic Mini-PC's). I also manually checked the file system and registries. For personal use, it is good for watching (I ran it at 2K resolution at 120Hz with HDR), web browsing, some productivity apps (Word, Excel, etc.), but not good for gaming (except for games like Minecraft, etc.). It has dual Gigabit ethernet ports, so it would work with pfSense. You could upgrade the PCIe 2242 NVMe SSD with a 2TB one for a decent Plex server as well. New, not used except for testing and virus scanning. Comes with the original box and accessories, and I will reset the Windows 11 Pro back to factory. $100 each, or $190 for both (sold)
TP-Link Archer T8E (AC1750; 1300 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. $18 (sold)
Rosewill RNWD-N9003PCE (AC900; 450 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. Free (just pay shipping) (sold)
INKBIRD Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B (Bluetooth 5.1 and IP67). Comes with original box and all accessories. $43 (sold)
ASUS RT-AC87U (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the 4 original antennas. $30 (sold)
ASUS RT-AC87R (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the original 4 antennas. $25 (sold)
ASUS PCE-AC88 (AC3100; 2100 + 1000) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (4 antennas). $28 (sold)
ASUS PCE-AC68 (AC1900; 1300 + 600) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (3 antennas). $20 (sold)
Moved to eBay:
RØDE Wireless ME Dual Set Ultra-Compact Wireless Microphone System with Built-in Microphones, GainAssist Technology and 100m Range for Filmmaking, Interviews and Content Creation (Black). New, unopened in original box. $140 (sold)
Sonos Roam 2 (White). New, unopened in original box. $135 (sold)
