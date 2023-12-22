FS/FT: El_Capitan's (Mice, Video Card, DAC, Speaker/Mic, Router, Webcam, Docking Stations, Portable Car Stereo, Headset, PoE Cameras, Misc, etc.)

Looking for:

Gone:



Two AceMagic T8Plus Mini-PC's. Both are identical models. I replaced TIM on both, and also upgraded the WiFi/Bluetooth card with an Intel AX210NGW on both. It has an Intel N95 with 12GB LPDDR5 memory (soldered), and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro installed and activated. I ran 3 separate anti-virus software scanners, and it is clean from any malware (due to the history of AceMagic Mini-PC's). I also manually checked the file system and registries. For personal use, it is good for watching (I ran it at 2K resolution at 120Hz with HDR), web browsing, some productivity apps (Word, Excel, etc.), but not good for gaming (except for games like Minecraft, etc.). It has dual Gigabit ethernet ports, so it would work with pfSense. You could upgrade the PCIe 2242 NVMe SSD with a 2TB one for a decent Plex server as well. New, not used except for testing and virus scanning. Comes with the original box and accessories, and I will reset the Windows 11 Pro back to factory. $100 each, or $190 for both (sold)

TP-Link Archer T8E (AC1750; 1300 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. $18 (sold)

Rosewill RNWD-N9003PCE (AC900; 450 + 450) - Comes with the original 3 antennas. Free (just pay shipping) (sold)

INKBIRD Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B (Bluetooth 5.1 and IP67). Comes with original box and all accessories. $43 (sold)

ASUS RT-AC87U (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the 4 original antennas. $30 (sold)

ASUS RT-AC87R (AC2400) - Comes with the original power adapter and the original 4 antennas. $25 (sold)

ASUS PCE-AC88 (AC3100; 2100 + 1000) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (4 antennas). $28 (sold)

ASUS PCE-AC68 (AC1900; 1300 + 600) - Comes with adapter and external magnetic antenna (3 antennas). $20 (sold)



Moved to eBay:

RØDE Wireless ME Dual Set Ultra-Compact Wireless Microphone System with Built-in Microphones, GainAssist Technology and 100m Range for Filmmaking, Interviews and Content Creation (Black). New, unopened in original box. $140 (sold)

Sonos Roam 2 (White). New, unopened in original box. $135 (sold)

