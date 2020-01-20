FS/FT: Early 2011 Macbook Pro 13, Intel NUC i5 in a passive case, more

Early 2011 13" Macbook Pro - Macbook 8.1 according to wikipedia (so it is maxed at High Sierra). Procesor: I5-2415 (2.3Ghz) w/ onboard HD3000 graphics Ram: 16GB (2x8GB sticks) of PC3-10600 (1333mhz) -- Geil CAS9 sticks Storage: Transcend 370S SSD, 512GB Optical: Removed, your space to add in a caddy for a second drive. OS: High Sierra Battery and keyboard replaced last year Comes with a long power cord/brick This laptop is in electrically perfect shape / cleaned out. Standing by at the install/personalization screen for the new owner. It has some tiny bumps/scratches (see pictures) from 8 years of use, but nothing that a vinyl skin won't fix. It is missing the feet on the bottom, but they cost about $10 on ebay if you want a set. {} {} {} $300 shipped / obo Intel NUC D54250WYK - in an Akasa Tesla passive case, so it is completely silent Processor: i5-4250U w/ onboard HD5000 graphics Ram: 16GB (2x8GB sticks) of PC3-12800 (1600mhz) CAS 11 Storage: Plextor 256GB mSATA SSD Wifi: Intel 802.11n card with two high gain antennas on case PSU: Integrated, comes with 19VDC brick OS: Has Kali on it right now, but will come blank. Excellent condition, this has been both my mobile kali workhorse as well as a top notch HTPC (it has space for a 4TB 2.5" HDD, which is not included in this sale). As I am moving my additional house systems to VMs on the rack, I don't need this (and have gone back to a tablet for mobile work). {} {} $320 shipped / obo Other random things: (all prices obo) - Intel SSD DC S3510 80GB SSD - $20 + shipping - D-Link DIR-867 802.11ac wifi router - $75 + shipping - Supermicro AOC-SGP-i4 quad 1gbe network card (half height and full height bracket) - $50 + shipping - Neousys POE334LP quad POE+ 1gbe network card (half height bracket) - $175 + shipping - Dell TB16 thunderbolt 3 dock - $75 + shipping Trades: Ryzen 3700X mATX AM4 mobo that can accept 128GB RAM 32GB modules of DDR4 10gbe network switches 1u cable passthrough (my network gear is rear-mounted on the rack, so no need for patch panels) Newegg GCs Tons of heat under Machupo. Will ship via USPS Priority for the "shipping included" items, will ship via buyer's method of choice for the "+ shipping" items.