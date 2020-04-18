FS/FT Dual E5 Server - WTB: iPhone 8

Gillbot
Lmk what you got and price on the iPhone.
FS/FT Server Setup consisting of:
Gigabyte GA-7PESH4 Motherboard 1U version with 1 slot just bare board no box or I/O shield
Original 1U power supply (if I can find it)
Dual E5-2690 CPUs w/ 2x 1U fanless heatsinks PLUS 2x Dynatron Tower heatsinks
112GB DDR3 Registered Ram (with extra 4gb sticks)
$225 plus shipping OBO (keep in mind this will be a big heavy package)
**Full disclosure on the system. I ran linux on it for a while and it was flawless. I wanted to use Win10 but it NEVER runs. Flat NEVER. It crashes more than Evil Knievel on a bad day. So, since I rarely use it anyway and I am too lazy to figure out a real server OS, it's time to go. Just be forewarned, your stability may vary but will probably be better than mine because I'm lazy. TBH, I threw a quick Win10 install at it. watched it crash, let it sit for 4 months and just now fired it back up to an "insert proper boot media" prompt so rather than troubleshoot i'm getting rid of it mainly because it sat for over 4 months without me turning it on once.
