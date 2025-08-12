  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS/FT Dell Latitude 6420 (Quad Core!)/WTB/TF E6440

H

Haswellbeast

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 5, 2025
Messages
495
Hi guys, I recently picked up a Dell Latitude E6420 that I have given the works. I upgraded to a quad core and 8GB of ram, plus a new battery. Anyway, I saw today that the E6440 is in almost the same chassis, but uses Haswell... a way more efficient CPU architecture that I wish I would have seen first. I would Sell this with a 2720QM and 8GB of ram (no batt) for $40-50 depending on shipping. Either that, or I would swap you for an E6440 that may be lower spec, but that I can upgrade- even if it is a "barebones unit" Either that, or if you have a REALLY good price on an E6440, I would definitely buy it off of you- I really like my E6420, besides the battery life, which Sandy Bridge makes piss-poor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top