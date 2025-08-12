FS/FT Dell Latitude 6420 (Quad Core!)/WTB E6440

Hi guys, I recently picked up a Dell Latitude E6420 that I have given the works. I upgraded to a quad core and 8GB of ram, plus a new battery. Anyway, I saw today that the E6440 is in almost the same chassis, but uses Haswell... a way more efficient CPU architecture that I wish I would have seen first. I would Sell this with a 2720QM and 8GB of ram (no batt) for $40-50 depending on shipping. Either that, or I would swap you for an E6440 that may be lower spec, but that I can upgrade- even if it is a "barebones unit" Either that, or if you have a REALLY good price on an E6440, I would definitely buy it off of you- I really like my E6420, besides the battery life, which Sandy Bridge makes piss-poor.