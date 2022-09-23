FS/FT: Custom SFF Build - i3 12100f, RTX A2000, 16Gb DDR4, 1TB Nvme, J-Hack Pure Mk2 (3.1L)

jamesman32
[H]owdy folks. Clearing out some unneeded hardware and listing a unique SFF build in the sought-after J-Hack Pure Mk2 case (only 3.1L) with the most powerful low-profile card on the market, the RTX A2000. This was a really fun build that stays nearly silent in day to day use but can still tackle most games. It would be a great HTPC console-killer or even just a traditional desktop with an incredibly small footprint.
Price: $750 shipped/insured (OBO)
Condition: All parts purchased new in the last few months, functioning as new. Will ship as a complete system + power and display adapters
Trades: MacBook Air or Pro, a current gen GPU, iPhones, other interesting tech? +/- Cash as needed to even a deal
Payment: PayPal preferred
Feedback: Heatware 34-0-0 and eBay
System Specs:
System Specs:
- CPU - Intel Core i3 12100f
- HSF - Noctua NH-L9i Chromax
- MB - ASRock H610M-ITX/ac
- RAM - TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan 16Gb DDR4 3600mhz CL18
- SSD - Patriot 1Tb NVMe Gen4
- GPU - Nvidia (OEM) RTX A2000 6Gb w/ 3d printed LP bracket
- PSU - RGeek 250w PicoPSU + LEDWholesalers 240w 12v laptop brick
- Case - J-Hack Pure Mk2 black
- Lighting - Amazon ARGB strips
