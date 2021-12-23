FS/FT CPU, ssds, HDDS,

FT Looking for Xbox X/S
FS
32gb 9.7" iPad 6th gen $125
10" Amazon fire tablet (7th gen I think) $35
GPU
1060gtx 3gb $45
Low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $20
CPU:
AM4 AMD 200ge $25 OBO
Storage
8x 2230 M.2 256GB NVME MS Surface pulls($10 ea discounts on multiples) obo
(great for steamdeck upgrades)
Mechanical HDD'S
2x 4Tb 2.5" Samsung ssd 860evo $150 each
2x8TB WD Red $60ea
1x 4tb wd purple $30
1x2tb WD Purple $20

3x Dell 4g Adapters ($20ea)

Laptop So-Dimm
DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $20 obo
Ddr5
4x 16gb $30ea


Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE Samsung $30 obo
16gb DDR3 $20 obo
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25 obo

How many of those server memory modules do you have? just 1x ea?
 
Any of those DDR4 So-Dimms Dual Rank, I believe that is what I need for it to work in my small 2 bay Synology NAS?
 
