FS/FT: Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600MHz C18 $ 230 | New Kingston HyperX Predator RGB 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 $ 190

- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600MHz 18-19-19-39. CMW32GX4M4C3600C18 rev. 3.31 (Micron E-die). Product Link $ 230 shipped
- Brand new Kingston HyperX Predator RGB 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 2933MHz CL15. HX429C15PB3AK4/32. Hynix C-die. One of the best OC DDR4 Tom's HW tested $ 190 shipped
- Macbook Air was used with hard clear case from day 1, and no sign of usage. Includes retail box with charger and cable. It's 8GB/128GB SSD model. SOLD
For trade, I am looking for X570 Taichi or similar.
PM is the best way to reach, thanks!
