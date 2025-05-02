FS/FT: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 7000 - $85 Shipped

kirbyrj
I'm moving my Intel system to a NAS and don't need DDR5 7000 memory to run it. Looking to either sell it so I can buy some 2x32GB sticks or trade for a 64GB kit with basic 4800/5200/5600, etc. speeds (with cash adjustment or whatever).
Here's the specific model:
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 442-0-0
CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 7000 (PC5 56000) Desktop Memory Model CMH32GX5M2X7000C36$85 shipped or we can discuss a trade if you're interested.
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 442-0-0
