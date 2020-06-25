FS/FT: Corsair One i160 - Upgraded WTTF: 2020 Razer Blade Stealth GTX 1650Ti/120Hz Model

I didn't want to do it but honestly it just sits in another room going unused. I have a beast of a system, the Corsair One i160. IMHO, this is the best SFF designed solution on the planet. Dual AIO for CPU and GPU, single fan design, near silent, and has the looks to match, it's the Italian Sports car of the SFF PC World. The engineering doesn't get any better at this point. Crushes all games I threw at it with ease. The system is mint, don't see any scratches on it at all. Used it sparingly for VR the last 6 months or so and it's way overkill for that. As always in a clean, smoke free environment. Anyone who has bought a system or parts from me here or anywhere can vouch that I take care of my things.Corsair One i160 (Purchased 4/11/19) - Warranty remaining until 4/11/2021Motherboard - Upgraded to z390 Asrock Phantom ITX (replaced crap MSI z370 that it comes with) Will Provide with purchase.CPU - Delidded, LM Copper IHS applied 9900kRAM - 32GB DDR4 Corsair Vengeance LPXStorage - Dual 500GB NVMe/1TB SSD (Upgraded - added additional NVMe and Replaced slow HDD with 1TB Micron ENT SSD) Will provide the original HDD with purchase.GPU - Nvidia RTX 2080TiOS - Windows 10 Pro - Fresh install (Upgraded from Windows Home)Other Additions - Added better Wireless AntennaRazer Blade Stealth 13" - 2020 Model only 10th Gen with 1650Ti and 120Hz DisplaySerious buyers only. I am only looking for Paypal or a combination of an item in the trade list + Paypal. Refs a must. Mine are in my sig. Price is only for the System, nothing else in the picture. No other Razer Blade 13" configs will be considered as well as no other trades.Post here prior to PM please. No Chats.