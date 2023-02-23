FS/FT Combos, 7700K, Asus Tuf z270 mark1 mobo, Asus H270M-Plus mobo, Asrock AB350 Gaming K4, Ryzen 1800x, DDR4 Ram

Motherboard and CPU Combos

Combo 1 - 7700K CPU with an Asus TUF z270 mark 1 motherboard. Missing i/o shield. $220

Combo 2 - Same as above, I have another set, 7700K CPU with an Asus TUF z270 mark 1 motherboard. Missing i/o shield. $220

Combo 3 - 1800x Ryzen CPU with a Asrock Fatality AB350 Gaming K4 motherboard. Missing i/o shield. $120

Combo 4 - 7700K CPU with Asus H270-M Plus motherboard, has a broken 4th dimm slot. Slots 1-3 work. i/o shield available. $190

Memory

32gb 4x8gb Crucial ballistix 2400mhz ram $50

64gb 4x16gb Crucial 2133mhz ram $105


Prices do not include shipping. Payment in Paypal F&F only and have heat in good standing.
heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63754/to


Trades

I'm looking for a video card in the 3070 range or higher, or a Intel A750, or an Amd equivalent.
 
