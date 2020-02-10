FS/FT: ATT Note 9 128GB Midnight Blue w/unlock code

Title says it. Some minor cosmetic scratches on the 10/11 o'clock position. Will include black OtterBox commuter case. I might still have the box. Phone works perfectly, just moved to a Pixel 4 XL.
$300 +shipping from 40324.
Heatware under same as forum Handle. TheOne&OnlyZeke has purchased several of my phones and been very happy.
I will also consider trades for various hardware.
Specifically I'm looking for an eGPU enclosure like the one from Razer. Hit me with other things and I'll see what sounds good!
Gift cards are also accepted
