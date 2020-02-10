FS/FT: ATT Note 9 128GB Midnight Blue w/unlock code

A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
6,693
Title says it. Some minor cosmetic scratches on the 10/11 o'clock position. Will include black OtterBox commuter case. I might still have the box. Phone works perfectly, just moved to a Pixel 4 XL.
$300 +shipping from 40324.
Heatware under same as forum Handle. TheOne&OnlyZeke has purchased several of my phones and been very happy.

I will also consider trades for various hardware.
Specifically I'm looking for an eGPU enclosure like the one from Razer. Hit me with other things and I'll see what sounds good!
Gift cards are also accepted
 
Last edited:
Y

yog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2006
Messages
150
I'm not seeing the slight damage you are talking about. Is it on the screen?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top