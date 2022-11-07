FS/FT: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 Eclipse Gray, Ryzen 7 6800HS with 6700S,16GB RAM, AniMe Matrix

Model: GA402RJ-L4044W

Color: Eclipse Gray (rare in the US)

Screen: 14 inch 144 Hz 1920x1200 Full HD Display, 16:10 Ratio

Weight: 3.79 lbs

Lid: Has AniMe Matrix Display (you can make LEDs show on the lid and customize it)

Keyboard: Backlit keyboard, non-standard see photos

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

GPU: AMD Radeon 6700s 8GB VRAM

Storage: 1 TB SSD

RAM: 16 GB DDR5

OS: Windows 11 Home

Selling a lightly used gaming laptop in good condition. This model has the AniMe Matrix display. I'm in the Seattle area if you're around here. If you have an iPad Pro 11" 3rd gen or newer, I might be interested in a tradeUS only to established traders. Heat in sigstock photoComes with original box & accessories