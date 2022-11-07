FS/FT: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 Eclipse Gray, Ryzen 7 6800HS with 6700S,16GB RAM, AniMe Matrix

ToyYoda03

ToyYoda03

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 1, 2004
Messages
1,837
Selling a lightly used gaming laptop in good condition. This model has the AniMe Matrix display. I'm in the Seattle area if you're around here. If you have an iPad Pro 11" 3rd gen or newer, I might be interested in a trade

$1300 shipped. US only to established traders. Heat in sig

stock photo
1667781814053.png

https://www.asus.com/support/FAQ/1042748/

Specs:
  • Model: GA402RJ-L4044W
  • Color: Eclipse Gray (rare in the US)
  • Screen: 14 inch 144 Hz 1920x1200 Full HD Display, 16:10 Ratio
  • Weight: 3.79 lbs
  • Lid: Has AniMe Matrix Display (you can make LEDs show on the lid and customize it)
  • Keyboard: Backlit keyboard, non-standard see photos
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • GPU: AMD Radeon 6700s 8GB VRAM
  • Storage: 1 TB SSD
  • RAM: 16 GB DDR5
  • OS: Windows 11 Home


Comes with original box & accessories
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20221105_020900410.jpg
    PXL_20221105_020900410.jpg
    300.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_020639489.jpg
    PXL_20221105_020639489.jpg
    388.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_020715378.MP.jpg
    PXL_20221105_020715378.MP.jpg
    417.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_020954902.jpg
    PXL_20221105_020954902.jpg
    248.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_021003704.jpg
    PXL_20221105_021003704.jpg
    299.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_021009229.jpg
    PXL_20221105_021009229.jpg
    253.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_021021290.jpg
    PXL_20221105_021021290.jpg
    477.5 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top