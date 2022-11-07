FS/FT: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 Eclipse Gray, Ryzen 7 6800HS with 6700S,16GB RAM, AniMe Matrix

ToyYoda03
Selling a lightly used gaming laptop in good condition. This model has the AniMe Matrix display. I'm in the Seattle area if you're around here. If you have an iPad Pro 11" 3rd gen or newer, I might be interested in a trade
$1300 shipped. US only to established traders. Heat in sig
stock photo
https://www.asus.com/support/FAQ/1042748/
Specs:
Comes with original box & accessories
- Model: GA402RJ-L4044W
- Color: Eclipse Gray (rare in the US)
- Screen: 14 inch 144 Hz 1920x1200 Full HD Display, 16:10 Ratio
- Weight: 3.79 lbs
- Lid: Has AniMe Matrix Display (you can make LEDs show on the lid and customize it)
- Keyboard: Backlit keyboard, non-standard see photos
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- GPU: AMD Radeon 6700s 8GB VRAM
- Storage: 1 TB SSD
- RAM: 16 GB DDR5
- OS: Windows 11 Home
Comes with original box & accessories
