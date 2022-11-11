FS/FT: Asus Rampage V Ed. 10 plus....

Now open to cash offers or even partial trades. Needs to be mATX thoughI am looking to trade this board and all accessories, need to verify, along with the cpu - QEYA 8c/16T (extra spicy). This chip is untested on this board, so that is an unknown. For the right deal, I have a set of Corsair Dominator Platinum ROG editions that could possibly go with it (4x4gb) Board and ram has the original packaging.This board was purchased quite a few years ago here. It is in pristine condition. I originally purchased one on release day but times got tough and it was sold. I regretted it and bought this one.I am looking for only Asus boards.The trade. Looking for a current highend Lga1151 mATX with cpu and ram. Possible a very small nice cpu cooler. This trade will obviously be dependent on components vs components. I'd like to have all packaging as well.I am just getting this up here to get people thinking. I will do some more research into an exact board once I get some time.PM me with an email and I'll get some pics out. The ram is in my current set up but I can show pics of it running and whatever else is requested.I also have i9nterest in RC crawlers - a built Axial Capra with rear steer would definitely have my attentionIt's been a long time since I've been on here but check my HEAT out - is that even still used? Suppose I should check into that also