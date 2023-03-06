FS/FT: Asus Prime H270M-Plus with 7700K and Corsair H60 AIO, Dead 4th DIMM slot

$160

I am in need of space so I'm cleaning out some hardware.I have a Asus Prime H270M-Plus with Intel 7700K and Corsair H60 AIO up for sale, It has a Dead 4th DIMM slot (near the motherboard power connector). I have tested 1-3 and they work. It will come with a Corsair H60 AIO Cooler. Comes with I/O shield.Shipped to lower 48.Trades: I'm looking for a video card in the 6700xt or rtx 3070 range.Paypal F&F only.