FS/FT: ASUS OLED Ultra Slim FHD OLED, Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050, 16GB, 2TB SSD $350 shipped

DaedalusHelios
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 19, 2008
- Messages
- 2,279
For sale is an immaculate condition ASUS OLED Ultra Slim FHD OLED, Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050, 16GB, 2TB SN580 SSD for $350 shipped
The display has great color depth as an OLED, and can do light gaming. It is a great video streaming laptop(OLED is the best for that) and is in immaculate condition. I upgraded the SSD to be 2TB. It sat unbothered while doing background sound capture it's whole life. So barely more than idle. I upgraded the SSD immediately before sale. The pictures are the screensaver it loads.
Feedback is Echelon V 272-0-0
The display has great color depth as an OLED, and can do light gaming. It is a great video streaming laptop(OLED is the best for that) and is in immaculate condition. I upgraded the SSD to be 2TB. It sat unbothered while doing background sound capture it's whole life. So barely more than idle. I upgraded the SSD immediately before sale. The pictures are the screensaver it loads.
Feedback is Echelon V 272-0-0
Last edited: