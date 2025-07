FS/FT | AsRock z790 Nova $160| Asrock 580 $250

Hello all,



As titled. Have /accept PayPal or Venmo for payment and FF is acceptable to good traders here.

Prices are shipped CONUS.



9800x3d. $380 SOLD

Purchased new by me at Micro Center. Receipt can be emailed for warranty. Cpu in clam shell as I cannot locate the retail box at this time.



MSI x570 Unify. $85 SOLD

Got this here on a trade a while back and it was my Sons main PC. Retired it and went itx with the system. Full retail packaging.



AsRock z790 Nova ATX $160

Purchased new by me at Micro Center. Went itx with the rest of this system too. Full retail packaging.



AsRock B580 Steel Legend. $250

Purchased new by me. I have 2 B580s and well one needs to go. Awesome card and the rgb has a selectable switch directly on the card. I run it off as God intended of course. You can choose otherwise- no hate here! Full retail packaging.





Heat and Ebay: jfiveone94