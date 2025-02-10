FS/FT | AsRock z790 Nova $160| Asrock 580 $240 | AsRock B650i PG combo

Hello all,



As titled. Have /accept PayPal or Venmo for payment and FF is acceptable to good traders here.

Prices are shipped CONUS.





AsRock B 650i PG itx mobo combo $380



Or part out:



7600x3d $200



B650E itx mobo : $140



32Gb GSkill DDR5 $60



Mobo, 32Gb GSkill 6000, Ryzen 7600x3D, Thermalright AXP90-47 full copper hsf.

Mobo box has all accessories for the board. Bios updated for 9000 CPUs. Ran 9800x3d that I sold earlier. All purchased new by me at Microcenter. Cpu cooler was Amazon. Including cooler manual and extra brackets in the mobo box.



AsRock z790 Nova ATX $160

Purchased new by me at Micro Center. Went itx with the rest of this system too. Full retail packaging.



AsRock B580 Steel Legend. $240

Purchased new by me. I have 2 B580s and well one needs to go. Awesome card and the rgb has a selectable switch directly on the card. I run it off as God intended of course. You can choose otherwise- no hate here! Full retail packaging.







9800x3d. $380 SOLD

Purchased new by me at Micro Center. Receipt can be emailed for warranty. Cpu in clam shell as I cannot locate the retail box at this time.



MSI x570 Unify. $85 SOLD

Got this here on a trade a while back and it was my Sons main PC. Retired it and went itx with the system. Full retail packaging.









Heat and Ebay: jfiveone94