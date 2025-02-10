FS/FT | AsRock z790 Nova $150| Asrock 580 $240 | Gigabyte RX 9070 $550 | MSI 4070 super Gaming X slim $550

SOLD

Hello all,As titled. Have /accept PayPal or Venmo for payment and FF is acceptable to good traders here.Prices are shipped CONUS.Offers welcomeAsRock z790 Nova ATX $150Purchased new by me at Micro Center. Went itx with the rest of this system too. Full retail packaging.AsRock B580 Steel Legend. $240Purchased new by me. I have 2 B580s and well one needs to go. Awesome card and the rgb has a selectable switch directly on the card. Full retail packaging.Gigabyte RX 9070 $550Purchased here on the forum NIB. Used sparingly and been playing old games and Linux on my older Radeon card. Cleaning house!MSI 4070 super Gaming X Slim. $550The red one with the anime optional magnetic back plate.Ebay has this at silly prices I guess there aren't a lot of these?Purchased here on the forum. Used in my backup PC for a bit and not it lives in the retail box so got to go!7600x3d Combo9800x3d. $380Purchased new by me at Micro Center. Receipt can be emailed for warranty. Cpu in clam shell as I cannot locate the retail box at this time.MSI x570 Unify. $85Got this here on a trade a while back and it was my Sons main PC. Retired it and went itx with the system. Full retail packaging.Heat and Ebay: jfiveone94