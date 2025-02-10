  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS/FT | Asrock 580 $225 | Gigabyte RX 9070 $500 | MSI 4070 super Gaming X slim $500

Hello all,

As titled. Have /accept PayPal or Venmo for payment and FF is acceptable to good traders here.
Prices are shipped CONUS.
Offers welcome


AsRock z790 Nova ATX SOLD

AsRock B580 Steel Legend. $225
https://www.asrock.com/Graphics-Card/Intel/Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend 12GB OC/
Purchased new by me. I have 2 B580s and well one needs to go. Awesome card and the rgb has a selectable switch directly on the card. Full retail packaging.

Gigabyte RX 9070 $500
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-R9070GAMING-OC-16GD
Purchased here on the forum NIB. Used sparingly and been playing old games and Linux on my older Radeon card. Cleaning house!

MSI 4070 super Gaming X Slim. $500
https://www.msi.com/Graphics-Card/GeForce-RTX-4070-SUPER-12G-GAMING-X-SLIM-MLG

The red one with the anime optional magnetic back plate.
Ebay has this at silly prices I guess there aren't a lot of these?
Purchased here on the forum. Used in my backup PC for a bit and not it lives in the retail box so got to go!


7600x3d Combo SOLD

9800x3d. $380 SOLD
Purchased new by me at Micro Center. Receipt can be emailed for warranty. Cpu in clam shell as I cannot locate the retail box at this time.

MSI x570 Unify. $85 SOLD
Got this here on a trade a while back and it was my Sons main PC. Retired it and went itx with the system. Full retail packaging.




Heat and Ebay: jfiveone94
 

Last edited:
MSI Unify sold. Adjusted prices. Pics of the Nova and B580 coming tonight bump.
 
Free bump for you. I had no idea God had weighed in on RGB...now I need to rethink my flashy lights.
 
