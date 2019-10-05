FS/FT: Apple - Smart Keyboard for Apple® iPad®10.2" (7th Generation 2019), 10.5" iPad® Pro and iPad® Air

C

ChrisTX12

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2016
Messages
317
New

Purchased in May and opened but never used.

1593896664893.png


($125 Shipped)

Shoot me a PM if you have any questions, trades, etc...
Prices are PayPal F&F Shipped to CONUS.
 

