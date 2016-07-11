FS/FT: Apple - M1 Mac Mini 8GB/256G

Cleaning up thread and adding Mac Minis. PM me with offers!

Apple - M1 Mac Mini - 8GB/256GB
Pictures soon

Have 2 of these I am interested in trading (+/- cash if needed) or selling. Currently looking into ITX parts or RTX 30/40 cards to finish out a build in an NZXT H1.

GPD Pocket UMPC - Intel x7-Z8750 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSB / 7" FHD Touch Screen ($425 Shipped)
Netgear Nighthawk X4S R7800 AC2600 Router (SOLD)

Shoot me a PM if you have any questions, trades, etc...
Prices are PayPal Shipped to CONUS.
 

