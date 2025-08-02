  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS / FT: AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D CPU =$350, Corsair 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 6000 Memory Kit =$70

northwoodsf

sealed, unused.
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL36 DC Memory Kit = $70 shipped

Like new condition with opened box​

AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor = $350 shipped​

warranty: 15 days after arrival

Trades: I may be interested in good 4TB each nvme SSDs, internal or external.

Myheatware under abovewood
shipping to 48 CONUS
Payment Paypal, Zelle, cash if picked up in East Bay San Francisco Bay Area



Please let me know if you are interested.
 

