FS / FT: AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D CPU =$350, Corsair 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 6000 Memory Kit =$70

sealed, unused.
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL36 DC Memory Kit = $70 shipped
Trades: I may be interested in good 4TB each nvme SSDs, internal or external.
Myheatware under abovewood
shipping to 48 CONUS
Payment Paypal, Zelle, cash if picked up in East Bay San Francisco Bay Area
Please let me know if you are interested.
