FS/FT: AMD & Intel CPUs, Dual CPU combo

Trying to clean up some stuff I have laying around. Been too long since I sold stuff :(

First, Heatware is under t_ski https://www.heatware.com/u/26178/to - #11 out of 87,000+ users :D

CPUs:

(1) AMD 7700X - $270 shipped

(3) Intel i5-3470 - $10 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-4590 - $13 shipped each (One sold, three left)
(1) Intel i7-4770S - $40 shipped
(13) Intel i5-6500 - SOLD!
(4) Intel i5-8500 - $50 shipped each (One sold, three left)
(1) Intel i5-8500T - $45 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-9500 - $70 shipped each

Threadripper combo:

Asus Prime X399-A, AMD 2950X, 32 GB (4 x 8GB) g.skill CAS14 DDR4-3200 - SOLD!

2P combo:

Asus Z9PA-D8 ATX motherboard
Two Intel e5-2697V2 CPUs
2 x 16GB DDR3-12800 (plus two extra sticks!)
$180 shipped



Open to trades for:

AM5 mITX motherboard with a 16x PCIe slot and full-size DIMM slots
Radeon 7900XTX
 

Posted details on the Threadripper combo. Lowered prices.
 
Cröm damn it...I was looking for an Intel i5 Coffee Lake T-series chip and finally broke down and bought one...Then I stumbled on this thread.

Nice prices. Free bump for you.
 
All i5-6500's are sold and shipped, the rest is still available
 
Oh man, I wish I had the funds for the threadripper system! Been wanting to mess with one of those for awhile.

Bump for an awesome seller/trader!!!!!!
 
The threadripper has been sold, as well as an 8500.

By the way, those 8500's meet the minimum CPU requirements for Windows 11. Just sayin'...
 
