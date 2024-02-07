FS/FT: AMD & Intel CPUs, Dual CPU combo

t_ski
Supreme [H]ardness
- Jun 13, 2006
- 7,506
Trying to clean up some stuff I have laying around. Been too long since I sold stuff
First, Heatware is under t_ski https://www.heatware.com/u/26178/to - #11 out of 87,000+ users
CPUs:
(1) AMD 7700X - $270 shipped
(3) Intel i5-3470 - $10 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-4590 - $13 shipped each (One sold, three left)
(1) Intel i7-4770S - $40 shipped
(13) Intel i5-6500 - SOLD!
(4) Intel i5-8500 - $50 shipped each (One sold, three left)
(1) Intel i5-8500T - $45 shipped each
(4) Intel i5-9500 - $70 shipped each
Threadripper combo:
Asus Prime X399-A, AMD 2950X, 32 GB (4 x 8GB) g.skill CAS14 DDR4-3200 - SOLD!
2P combo:
Asus Z9PA-D8 ATX motherboard
Two Intel e5-2697V2 CPUs
2 x 16GB DDR3-12800 (plus two extra sticks!)
$180 shipped
Open to trades for:
AM5 mITX motherboard with a 16x PCIe slot and full-size DIMM slots
Radeon 7900XTX
