FS/FT: AMD 3950x Workstation Foundation less GPU/Storage

I'm consolidating my PC's that do not get use and downsizing my monster workstation so I have the following For Sale/For Trade.
Refs a must, my heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/2801/to
Please post prior to PM. Asking to part combos/systems will be ignored. If I decide to part later, there will be a new post, but don't count on it. I'm not desperate for cash either, so low balls will be ignored.
I only ship on Fridays as that's when i'm home 99% of the time. If you call dibs and don't want to pay until closer to Friday, that's fine, but don't call dibs on something wait 5 days and the day prior to Friday, back out please. Shipping to CONT US only. My price includes shipping.
Pics below:
POST here prior to PM please. SERIOUS BUYERS only apply.
TRADES: ONLY LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING
High Capacity PCI-E 4.0 M.2 NVMe
Thank you, stay safe, and wash your hands regularly.
|PART/COMBO/SYSTEM
|PRICE NEW (Prior to Tax/Ship) or STATUS
|MY PRICE SHIPPED CONT US or SOLD TO
|Case/AIO/Power Supply/FAN Controller Combo: Corsair 680x RGB Black (includes Lighting Node Pro) w/RM1000i PS, Corsair Commander Pro, H115i RGB Platinum, Cable Mod Platinum Extensions, ML120 RGB Rear Fan - COMBO
|$943.75
|$645.00
|Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero WIFI
|$359.00
|$265.00
|AMD Ryzen 3950x Retail
|$749.99
|$665.00
|Corsair Vengeance RGB 64GB Kit DDR 3466 (4 x 16GB Kit)
|$449.99
|$345.00
|Asus Areion 10Gb NIC + Vantec PCI-E Riser Kit
|$180.00
|FREE w/Purchase
|TOTAL
|$2,681.74
|$1,920.00 SHIPPED CONT US
|SOLD & SHIPPED
|Krazy925
