FS/FT: AMD 3950x Workstation Foundation less GPU/Storage

PART/COMBO/SYSTEM PRICE NEW (Prior to Tax/Ship) or STATUS MY PRICE SHIPPED CONT US or SOLD TO Case/AIO/Power Supply/FAN Controller Combo: Corsair 680x RGB Black (includes Lighting Node Pro) w/RM1000i PS, Corsair Commander Pro, H115i RGB Platinum, Cable Mod Platinum Extensions, ML120 RGB Rear Fan - COMBO $943.75 $645.00 Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero WIFI $359.00 $265.00 AMD Ryzen 3950x Retail $749.99 $665.00 Corsair Vengeance RGB 64GB Kit DDR 3466 (4 x 16GB Kit) $449.99 $345.00 Asus Areion 10Gb NIC + Vantec PCI-E Riser Kit $180.00 FREE w/Purchase TOTAL $2,681.74 $1,920.00 SHIPPED CONT US Asus RTX 2080 Super EVO (DUAL-RTX2080S-O8G-EVO) SOLD & SHIPPED Krazy925

I'm consolidating my PC's that do not get use and downsizing my monster workstation so I have the following For Sale/For Trade.Refs a must, my heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/2801/to Please post prior to PM. Asking to part combos/systems will be ignored. If I decide to part later, there will be a new post, but don't count on it. I'm not desperate for cash either, so low balls will be ignored.I only ship on Fridays as that's when i'm home 99% of the time. If you call dibs and don't want to pay until closer to Friday, that's fine, but don't call dibs on something wait 5 days and the day prior to Friday, back out please. Shipping to CONT US only. My price includes shipping.Pics below:POST here prior to PM please. SERIOUS BUYERS only apply.High Capacity PCI-E 4.0 M.2 NVMeThank you, stay safe, and wash your hands regularly.