FS/FT: AMD 3950x Workstation Foundation less GPU/Storage

Updated...new pics added, system has been setup, clean and fresh Thermal Grizzly Kryonaught added. Buy the kit and get a free Asus Areiron 10Gb NIC and Vantec PCI-E Riser. for vertical GPU mounting. This is some serious kit for serious users. Great workstation foundation. Add a Quadro and Titan for Workstation task or any Nvidia GPU for NVENC etc. I moved to a 3900x in an ITX so this is the reason for selling. Will not be building any more ATX systems, strictly ITX for me from now on otherwise I'd keep it.



You are getting over $700 off of these parts.