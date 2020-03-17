FS/FT: AMD 3950x Workstation Foundation less GPU/Storage

V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,914
I'm consolidating my PC's that do not get use and downsizing my monster workstation so I have the following For Sale/For Trade.

Refs a must, my heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/2801/to

Please post prior to PM. Asking to part combos/systems will be ignored. If I decide to part later, there will be a new post, but don't count on it. I'm not desperate for cash either, so low balls will be ignored.

I only ship on Fridays as that's when i'm home 99% of the time. If you call dibs and don't want to pay until closer to Friday, that's fine, but don't call dibs on something wait 5 days and the day prior to Friday, back out please. Shipping to CONT US only. My price includes shipping.

Pics below:

PART/COMBO/SYSTEMPRICE NEW (Prior to Tax/Ship) or STATUSMY PRICE SHIPPED CONT US or SOLD TO
Case/AIO/Power Supply/FAN Controller Combo: Corsair 680x RGB Black (includes Lighting Node Pro) w/RM1000i PS, Corsair Commander Pro, H115i RGB Platinum, Cable Mod Platinum Extensions, ML120 RGB Rear Fan - COMBO$943.75$645.00
Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero WIFI$359.00$265.00
AMD Ryzen 3950x Retail$749.99$665.00
Corsair Vengeance RGB 64GB Kit DDR 3466 (4 x 16GB Kit)$449.99$345.00
Asus Areion 10Gb NIC + Vantec PCI-E Riser Kit$180.00FREE w/Purchase
TOTAL$2,681.74$1,920.00 SHIPPED CONT US
Asus RTX 2080 Super EVO (DUAL-RTX2080S-O8G-EVO)SOLD & SHIPPEDKrazy925

http://imgur.com/a/MUkfKWI

POST here prior to PM please. SERIOUS BUYERS only apply.

TRADES: ONLY LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING
High Capacity PCI-E 4.0 M.2 NVMe

Thank you, stay safe, and wash your hands regularly.
 
Last edited:
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,914
PM's responded. Prices and parts updated, combos will get steeper discounts.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,914
Updated, Free Elgato 4k60 Pro MK2 included with purchase of remaining items. Only thing you'll need is storage and OS for this monster.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,914
Prices lowered again...help me sell this system before I rebuild it because I miss it already!!
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,914
PM's responded, prices lowered yet again. You are not going to find a system like this cheaper period. If you want me to build it and send it I can do that as well and include a Free Windows 10 Pro Install and Valid key.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,914
TTT combo still available. Would make a great workstation..just add storage and GPU.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,914
Updated...new pics added, system has been setup, clean and fresh Thermal Grizzly Kryonaught added. Buy the kit and get a free Asus Areiron 10Gb NIC and Vantec PCI-E Riser. for vertical GPU mounting. This is some serious kit for serious users. Great workstation foundation. Add a Quadro and Titan for Workstation task or any Nvidia GPU for NVENC etc. I moved to a 3900x in an ITX so this is the reason for selling. Will not be building any more ATX systems, strictly ITX for me from now on otherwise I'd keep it.

You are getting over $700 off of these parts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top