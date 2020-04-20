FS/FT: almost a full 4th Gen i7 System

I just upgraded my 4th i7-4790K computer and I really want to trade it for a decent laptop computer. Pretty much the only requirement I have for the laptop is Intel processor and the number one thing it must have is an Optical drive bay.

Anyway the system is as follows



Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z97X-UD3H Revision 1.1 (This motherboard has a Windows 10 Pro license tied to it)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K with a CoolerMaster Hyper 212 EVO. I still have the OEM Intel cooler unused in the box the CPU came in

Ram: 4x 4GB DDR3 2 different kits so a mismatched pair but each channel has a matched pair

SSD: Samsung 128GB PM961 that will be wiped clean the SSD is used with over 10,000GB written but CDI still says 100% life remaining

GPU: Your choice of a Gigabyte GT-1030 or HD5450 or none just use the onboard GPU on the 4790K

Case: Corsair Carbide 200R (The case is quite old and beat up but nothing is bent out of shape) I don't think I have the 5.25" bay covers but I can include a 5.25" to 3.25" converter where I had a card reader installed)

Power Supply: Corsair CX-430.

Misc: I have a PCI-E 56K modem that I was using with CallClerk to block and filter landline phone calls

I can include a DVD drive and the case has fans installed.

I had removed some of my parts to use in my new Ryzen 7 3700X build.

I removed my storage drives (spinning disks) and my WiFi/BT card and my card reader and my Blu-Ray reader. so those are not included



I did not post a price because I honestly don't know how much this is worth and I mostly just want to trade for a semi-decent laptop computer