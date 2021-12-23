FS/FT Alienware M17 R5 AMD, MSI 17" Laptop, CPU, ssds, HDDS, DDR4

robijito123
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2021
- Messages
- 251
FT Looking AM5 itx ryzen combo
FS
Local Pickup / Swap DFW or shipping available
Logitech g29 PS4/5 or PC Racing wheel $150 OBO
With Next Level Racing Racing GT Folding Cockpit Cockpit Chair $300 OBO
22" Microcenter Wall Mount/barcade Arcade Setup with NES Vinyl Wrap Setup: $300obo
Belink Mini Ryzen 5560u (16gb ddr4, 512 M.2, 4tb 2.5ssd) Dell 22" monitor and soundbar Setup (great for arcade and emu up to Switch)
Laptop(s)
Asus Strix G17. $900 shipped
Ryzen 9 7945hx, RTX 4070, 64gb ddr5, 17" 240hz 1440p, RGB keyboard, 1tb SSD win11 pro
Alienware M17 R5 AMD $600 shipped
Ryzen 7 6800h, Radeon RX6700m, 32GB Ddr4, 17" 165hz 1080p 512GB SSD RGB backlit keyboard
Great shape some normal wear and tear on exterior
Some minor issues in plastic case cracks, and track pad clicky. Battery replaced but mainly a desktop replacement / max 2hrs with power saving. Stable for gaming with 2060m while plugged in. PM for questions - Pics incoming
GPU
Low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $15
CPU:
AM4 AMD 200ge $20 OBO
Storage
SSD:
M.2
1 crucial p3 plus 500gb 2280 $40obo
1 micron 512gb sata 2280 $40obo
1 2230 64gb steam deck drive $15obo
Mechanical HDD'S:
1x 4tb wd purple $30
1x2tb WD Purple $20
4 bay 3.5" Yodamaster DAS USBC $100
Desktop Memory
(4x) Gskill ARES 8gb DDR4 3200 $15ea discounts on Multiple
1x 16gb crucial ddr4 2600 $22
2x 8gb crucial ddr4 3200 $15ea
Laptop So-Dimm
DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $10 obo
1x 2666 $12
Ddr5
3x 16gb sk hynix 4800 $30ea
3x 8gb $14ea
Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE Samsung $30 obo
16gb DDR3 $20 obo
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25 obo
Heat Link
FS
Local Pickup / Swap DFW or shipping available
Logitech g29 PS4/5 or PC Racing wheel $150 OBO
With Next Level Racing Racing GT Folding Cockpit Cockpit Chair $300 OBO
22" Microcenter Wall Mount/barcade Arcade Setup with NES Vinyl Wrap Setup: $300obo
Belink Mini Ryzen 5560u (16gb ddr4, 512 M.2, 4tb 2.5ssd) Dell 22" monitor and soundbar Setup (great for arcade and emu up to Switch)
Laptop(s)
Asus Strix G17. $900 shipped
Ryzen 9 7945hx, RTX 4070, 64gb ddr5, 17" 240hz 1440p, RGB keyboard, 1tb SSD win11 pro
Alienware M17 R5 AMD $600 shipped
Ryzen 7 6800h, Radeon RX6700m, 32GB Ddr4, 17" 165hz 1080p 512GB SSD RGB backlit keyboard
Great shape some normal wear and tear on exterior
MSI Creator 17M A10SE - $350 Shipped read OBO MFG LINK i7-10750k, GTX 2060m, 32GB DDR4, 1tb M.2 Samsung, 17" 144hz 1080p
Some minor issues in plastic case cracks, and track pad clicky. Battery replaced but mainly a desktop replacement / max 2hrs with power saving. Stable for gaming with 2060m while plugged in. PM for questions - Pics incoming
GPU
Low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $15
CPU:
AM4 AMD 200ge $20 OBO
Storage
SSD:
M.2
1 crucial p3 plus 500gb 2280 $40obo
1 micron 512gb sata 2280 $40obo
1 2230 64gb steam deck drive $15obo
Mechanical HDD'S:
1x 4tb wd purple $30
1x2tb WD Purple $20
4 bay 3.5" Yodamaster DAS USBC $100
Desktop Memory
(4x) Gskill ARES 8gb DDR4 3200 $15ea discounts on Multiple
1x 16gb crucial ddr4 2600 $22
2x 8gb crucial ddr4 3200 $15ea
Laptop So-Dimm
DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $10 obo
1x 2666 $12
Ddr5
3x 16gb sk hynix 4800 $30ea
3x 8gb $14ea
Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE Samsung $30 obo
16gb DDR3 $20 obo
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25 obo
Heat Link
Attachments
-
17131025407904546273772226251527.jpg352.8 KB · Views: 0
-
17131026292447185588255780415079.jpg585.5 KB · Views: 0
-
17131026958575296179977534604040.jpg416 KB · Views: 0
-
17131027571822133780733262151202.jpg562.6 KB · Views: 0
-
17131028519954389463605792120114.jpg446.1 KB · Views: 0
-
17131029486544210702799483034907.jpg465.5 KB · Views: 0
-
17131088274328425471714359787623.jpg422.5 KB · Views: 1
-
17455172867534799697526968252299.jpg356.5 KB · Views: 0
-
17455173286931627478981353976788.jpg302.5 KB · Views: 0
-
17455173738367852327589986993629.jpg297 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: