FS/FT Alienware 17" Laptop, CPU, ssds, HDDS, DDR4, Logitech g29

FT Looking AM5 itx ryzen combo
FS
Local Pickup / Swap DFW or shipping available
Logitech g29 PS4/5 or PC Racing wheel $150 OBO
With Next Level Racing Racing GT Folding Cockpit Cockpit Chair $300 OBO
22" Microcenter Wall Mount/barcade Arcade Setup with NES Vinyl Wrap Setup: $300obo
Belink Mini Ryzen 5560u (16gb ddr4, 512 M.2, 4tb 2.5ssd) Dell 22" monitor and soundbar Setup (great for arcade and emu up to Switch)

Laptop(s)
Asus Strix G17. $900 shipped
Ryzen 9 7945hx, RTX 4070, 64gb ddr5, 17" 240hz 1440p, RGB keyboard, 1tb SSD win11 pro

Alienware M17 R5 AMD $600 shipped
Ryzen 7 6800h, Radeon RX6700m, 32GB Ddr4, 17" 165hz 1080p 512GB SSD RGB backlit keyboard
Great shape some normal wear and tear on exterior

MSI Creator 17M A10SE - $350 Shipped read OBO MFG LINK

i7-10750k, GTX 2060m, 32GB DDR4, 1tb M.2 Samsung, 17" 144hz 1080p
Some minor issues in plastic case cracks, and track pad clicky. Battery replaced but mainly a desktop replacement / max 2hrs with power saving. Stable for gaming with 2060m while plugged in. PM for questions - Pics incoming


GPU
Low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $15
CPU:
AM4 AMD 200ge $20 OBO

Storage
SSD:
M.2
1 crucial p3 plus 500gb 2280 $40obo
1 micron 512gb sata 2280 $40obo
1 2230 64gb steam deck drive $15obo
Mechanical HDD'S:
1x 4tb wd purple $30
1x2tb WD Purple $20
4 bay 3.5" Yodamaster DAS USBC $100
Desktop Memory
(4x) Gskill ARES 8gb DDR4 3200 $15ea discounts on Multiple
1x 16gb crucial ddr4 2600 $22
2x 8gb crucial ddr4 3200 $15ea

Laptop So-Dimm
DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $10 obo
1x 2666 $12
Ddr5
3x 16gb sk hynix 4800 $30ea
3x 8gb $14ea


Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE Samsung $30 obo
16gb DDR3 $20 obo
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25 obo

How many of those server memory modules do you have? just 1x ea?
 
Any of those DDR4 So-Dimms Dual Rank, I believe that is what I need for it to work in my small 2 bay Synology NAS?
 
