FS/FT AKG 702 Pro, Sennheiser GSX 1000 Pro Gaming Amp and BLU 9 Pro 128gb phone

S

spaceman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 7, 2005
Messages
14,760
Upgraded my speaker stereo to a point that I don't use these anymore. Oh and I moved to a basement room that I will not piss my wife off with loud sounds too. So no need for headphones.

Bought both Feb 5 2020 on Amazon. So still under warranty. In great shape. This combo has a weird ability to project a sound stage beyond the cups of the headphones at times. Pretty huge sound stage.

BLU 9 Pro 128GB model too. About 3 months old. No issues. Clean and works with AT&T and T-Mobile.

Trade for HTPC and speaker audio gear or a nvidia gpu faster than my 980 TI. I can throw in some $$ if needed.

The headphone/amp combo is going for about $440 new atm.

$220 shipped for cans and amp

The phone is about $200 new.

$125 shipped for the phone

$315 for all of it as a package deal

Heat is 132-0.

https://www.heatware.com/u/34797/to
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top