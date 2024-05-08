FS/FT: 8600k, Z370XP SLI, 64GB kit of Corsair DDR4 - with Kryonaut 1gram - $180 shipped

DaedalusHelios
8600k, Z370XP SLI, 64GB kit of Corsair DDR4, with Kryonaut 1gram.
Bundle for $180 shipped
Add $15 to the bundle for a 512GB intel NVMe (SSDPEKNW512G8H)
Add $100 to the bundle to include a new SN580 2TB NVMe.
Possible Trades: AM5 motherboard that supports 7900X3D, 32GB(2×16GB) DDR5 RAM
It runs great and it will be transported in an ESD bag and plenty of padding. Expect shipment tracking within 24 hours of purchase.
My Heatware is Echelon V 272-0-0
