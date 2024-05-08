FS/FT: 8600k, Z370XP SLI, 32GB kit of XPG DDR4 - with Kryonaut 1gram - $150 shipped

DaedalusHelios

May 19, 2008
2,275
8600k, Z370XP SLI, 32GB kit of XPG DDR4, CoolerMaster tower cooler- with Kryonaut 1gram for your installation of said cooler upon delivery.

Whole bundle for $150 shipped

Possible Trades: AM5 motherboard that supports 7900X3D, 32GB(2×16GB) DDR5 RAM

The latest Bios is installed. It runs great and it will be transported in an ESD bag and plenty of padding. Expect shipment tracking within 24 hours of purchase.

My Heatware is Echelon V 272-0-0

1000002376-jpg.652547
1000002378.jpg
1000002377.jpg
 

Last edited:
