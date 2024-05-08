FS/FT: 8600k, Z370XP SLI, 16GB kit of G.Skill DDR4 - with Kryonaut 1gram - $100 shipped

8600k, Z370XP SLI, 16GB kit of G.Skill Trident Z DDR4, with Kryonaut 1gram.

Bundle for $100 shipped

Add $45 for the RX 570 4GB by Powercolor

Add $15 to the bundle for a 512GB intel NVMe (SSDPEKNW512G8H)

Add $100 to the bundle to include a new SN580 2TB NVMe.

Possible Trades: 32GB(2×16GB) DDR5 RAM

It runs great and it will be transported in an ESD bag and plenty of padding. Expect shipment tracking within 24 hours of purchase.

My Heatware is Echelon V 272-0-0
1000002393.jpg
1000002397.jpg
1000002396.jpg
 

