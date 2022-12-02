FS/FT: $500 steam credit/new Steam Deck (1-2 weeks), XP-Pen Artist 13.3 Pro tablet // WTB: 27" 5K monitor

Have $500 steam credit. Friends dragged me to Seattle DOTA world championship few years ago, in game item was apparently worth a bit. Not sure how to cash out steam credit other than buying Steam games and sending them. OR I can apparently buy a Steam Deck for you (1-2 week delivery). OR I dont know, you tell me.

Looking for $420 obo. No idea the exchange rate. Let me know.



XP-Pen Artist 13.3 Pro

Like new, doesnt work easily with M1 Macbook Air

$170 shipped



local pickup Spokane WA

Want: decent nonclassical acoustic guitar, 27" 5k monitor, neat doodads, ???