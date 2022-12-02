FS/FT: $500 steam credit/new Steam Deck (1-2 weeks), XP-Pen Artist 13.3 Pro tablet // WTB: 27" 5K monitor

Roflcopter_Down
Have $500 steam credit. Friends dragged me to Seattle DOTA world championship few years ago, in game item was apparently worth a bit. Not sure how to cash out steam credit other than buying Steam games and sending them. OR I can apparently buy a Steam Deck for you (1-2 week delivery). OR I dont know, you tell me.
Looking for $420 obo. No idea the exchange rate. Let me know.
XP-Pen Artist 13.3 Pro
Like new, doesnt work easily with M1 Macbook Air
$170 shipped
local pickup Spokane WA
Want: decent nonclassical acoustic guitar, 27" 5k monitor, neat doodads, ???
