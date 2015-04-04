FS/FT: 4790k, Z97 board, 32GB DDR3

doubletake

Gawd
Joined
Apr 27, 2013
Messages
614
I've got a few things laying around that I don't use anymore, here's hoping someone is interested in any of it.

-Payments via Paypal
-Prices are shipped unless listed as local only
-CONUS only
-No returns unless item is confirmed DOA, must be notified within 7 days of receiving the item. Will only do full refund with item return, NO partial refunds.
-Overclocks listed are not guaranteed.
-Local deals in Houston, TX

Heatware




○FS - Updated 5/25/20

i7 4790k - $100 shipped
chip only, no cooler
Gigabyte Z97X Gaming-GT - $100 shipped
comes with original box for safe shipping, original accessories included except one or two SATA cables.
Crucial Ballistix Sport 4x8GB 1600MHz CL9 - $70 shipped
part#bls8g3d1609ds1s00 - note that this is 4 separate sticks and not an original 32GB kit. Had them all running together at 2133MHz on the above motherboard with no issues.

>Combo - CPU + Motherboard - $185 shipped

>Combo - CPU + Motherboard + 32GB RAM - $240 shipped

Gskill Ripjaws 2x4GB DDR3 1600 1.5v - $30 shipped

Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (2 slot) - $10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo

Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (3 slot) - $10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo

NZXT Kraken G10 (white) - $10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo


Pwr+ Triple monitor stand w/ elbows - $44 local
No longer run Surround, so this has to go.





○WTB/WTT - Updated 03/29/18








If you have no intention of following up, or even replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.
 
