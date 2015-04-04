FS/FT: 4790k, Z97 board, 32GB DDR3

Heatware

○FS - Updated 5/25/20

i7 4790k

$100 shipped

$100 shipped

Crucial Ballistix Sport 4x8GB 1600MHz CL9

$70 shipped

Combo - CPU + Motherboard

- $185 shipped

> Combo - CPU + Motherboard + 32GB RAM

$240 shipped

Gskill Ripjaws 2x4GB DDR3 1600 1.5v - $30 shipped

Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (2 slot)

$10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo

Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (3 slot) - $10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo



NZXT Kraken G10 (white) - $10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo

$44 local

No longer run Surround, so this has to go.

○WTB/WTT - Updated 03/29/18

If you have no intention of following up, or even replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.

I've got a few things laying around that I don't use anymore, here's hoping someone is interested in any of it.chip only, no coolercomes with original box for safe shipping, original accessories included except one or two SATA cables.part#bls8g3d1609ds1s00 - note that this is 4 separate sticks and not an original 32GB kit. Had them all running together at 2133MHz on the above motherboard with no issues.