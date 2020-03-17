FS/FT: 3950x System Parted, Velka 3600/RTX 2070S System, B450i Combo and more[W] Paypal, 2 Slot RTX 2080Ti, NVMe and SSD

I'm consolidating my PC's that do not get use and downsizing my monster workstation so I have the following For Sale/For Trade. There will be parts, combo's and full systems. The combos and full systems will not be parted, however asking for a combo of parts is encouraged and will have further discount:

Refs a must, my heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/2801/to

Please post prior to PM. Asking to part combos/systems will be ignored. If I decide to part later, there will be a new post, but don't count on it. I'm not desperate for cash either, so low balls will be ignored.

I only ship on Fridays as that's when i'm home 99% of the time. If you call dibs and don't want to pay until closer to Friday, that's fine, but don't call dibs on something wait 5 days and the day prior to Friday, back out please. Shipping to CONT US only. My price includes shipping.

Pics below:

PART/COMBO/SYSTEMPRICE NEW (Prior to Tax/Ship) or STATUSMY PRICE SHIPPED CONT US or SOLD TO
Case/AIO/Power Supply/FAN Controller Combo: Corsair 680x RGB Black (includes Lighting Node Pro) w/RM1000i PS, Corsair Commander Pro, H115i RGB Platinum, Cable Mod Platinum Extensions, ML120 RGB Rear Fan - COMBO$943.75$645.00
Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero WIFI$359.00$265.00
AMD Ryzen 3950x Retail$749.99$665.00
Corsair Vengeance RGB 64GB Kit DDR 3466 (4 x 16GB Kit)$449.99$345.00
Asus RTX 2080 Super EVO (DUAL-RTX2080S-O8G-EVO)$729.00$605.00
Gigabyte B450i Aorus ITX/Ryzen 3200G/Noctua NH-L9x65 - COMBOSOLD & SHIPPEDu/silvercard1
ITX System: Velka 5 Gray, Asus B450i Strix, Ryzen 3600, Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 Chromax, Corsair Vengeance RGB 2 x 8GB DDR4 3200, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super FE, Western Digital SN750 500GB NVMe, 1TB Micron 5100PRO SSD, Corsair SF600 PS - SYSTEMSOLD & SHIPPEDu/Genuous

http://imgur.com/a/N0TDC3a

POST here prior to PM please. SERIOUS BUYERS only apply.

TRADES: ONLY LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING
2 Slot RTX 2080Ti
PCI-E 4.0 M.2 NVMe 1TB
2TB Samsung EVO SSD

Thank you, stay safe, and wash your hands regularly.
 
Last edited:
PM's responded. Prices and parts updated, combos will get steeper discounts.
 
Updated, Free Elgato 4k60 Pro MK2 included with purchase of remaining items. Only thing you'll need is storage and OS for this monster.
 
Prices lowered again...help me sell this system before I rebuild it because I miss it already!!
 
PM's responded, prices lowered yet again. You are not going to find a system like this cheaper period. If you want me to build it and send it I can do that as well and include a Free Windows 10 Pro Install and Valid key.
 
