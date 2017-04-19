FS/FT: 2x8GB pc4-19200 ECC, A6-8570e (HP/AM4)

16GB (2x8) PC4-19200 ECC RAM

Kingston ValueRAM 8GB PC4-2133 RDIMM KVR21R15S4/8

AM4 Pro A6-8570e

for an HP system

I'm interested in trading for the following item(s):(single rank preferred, but dual rank is fine, any brand)I'm willing to trade the following for the above:(x2, only used to test ryzen board, never oc'd)(purchased off ebay hoping it'd work, instead of doing proper research). No missing/bent pins, but I don't know how well the CPU works as I have no HP computer to install into. Will sell for $20 + shipping, or trade.