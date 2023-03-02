FS/FT: 2x GeForce GT 1030 Video Cards

EVGA GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR4 - $40 picked up in 07836 or add $8 for shipping in Continental USA.​

2GB 64-Bit GDDR4

Core Clock 1189 MHz

Boost Clock 1430 MHz

1 x Single-Link DVI-D 1 x HDMI 2.0b

384 Cores CUDA Cores

PCI Express 3.0

ASUS GeForce GT 1030 2GB Phoenix Fan OC Edition - $50 picked up in 07836 or add $8 for shipping in Continental USA.​

2GB 64-Bit GDDR5

Core Clock 1278 MHz (OC Mode)

1252 MHz (Gaming Mode)

Boost Clock 1531 MHz (OC Mode)

1506 MHz (Gaming Mode)

1 x DVI-D 1 x HDMI 2.0b

384 CUDA Cores

PCI Express 3.0

Retired two media center PCs and have these cards for sale / trade. Not sure what I would trade for, but would consider looking at people's lists. Weren't worked too hard running in Emby servers. No accessories or retail extras included. Free shipping if you take both.