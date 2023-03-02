FS/FT: 2x GeForce GT 1030 Video Cards

Doctor Feelgood
[H]ard|Gawd
- Oct 2, 2001
- 1,359
Retired two media center PCs and have these cards for sale / trade. Not sure what I would trade for, but would consider looking at people's lists.
Weren't worked too hard running in Emby servers. No accessories or retail extras included. Free shipping if you take both.
EVGA GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR4 - $40 picked up in 07836 or add $8 for shipping in Continental USA.
- 2GB 64-Bit GDDR4
- Core Clock 1189 MHz
- Boost Clock 1430 MHz
- 1 x Single-Link DVI-D 1 x HDMI 2.0b
- 384 Cores CUDA Cores
- PCI Express 3.0
ASUS GeForce GT 1030 2GB Phoenix Fan OC Edition - $50 picked up in 07836 or add $8 for shipping in Continental USA.
- 2GB 64-Bit GDDR5
- Core Clock 1278 MHz (OC Mode)
- 1252 MHz (Gaming Mode)
- Boost Clock 1531 MHz (OC Mode)
- 1506 MHz (Gaming Mode)
- 1 x DVI-D 1 x HDMI 2.0b
- 384 CUDA Cores
- PCI Express 3.0
