FS/FT 2080TI, CPU, ssds, HDDS, Dell Laptop

FT Looking for Xbox X/S
FS
GPU
1x Gigabyte 2080ti Blower Edition $255
Low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $20 OBO
Laptop:
Dell Latitude 5590 (i7 8650U, Win11 pro, 15.6" 1920x1080, 16GB Ram, 500gb SSD, cell sim support, backlight keyboard) $150
CPU:
AM4 AMD 200ge $25 OBO
Storage
8x 2230 M.2 256GB NVME MS Surface pulls($10 ea discounts on multiples) obo
(great for steamdeck upgrades)
Mechanical HDD'S
4x 4Tb 2.5" Samsung ssd 860evo $150 each
1x 4tb wd purple $30
1x2tb WD Purple $20

3x Dell 4g Adapters ($20ea)

Laptop So-Dimm DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $20 obo
1x2400mhz $22 obo


Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE Samsung $30 obo
16gb DDR3 $20 obo
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25 obo

How many of those server memory modules do you have? just 1x ea?
 
Any of those DDR4 So-Dimms Dual Rank, I believe that is what I need for it to work in my small 2 bay Synology NAS?
 
