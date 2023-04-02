FS/FT: 2023 Dell XPS 15 with i7-13700H and RTX 4050, Lenovo RTX 3080

ToyYoda03
Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig. It may take me 2-3 days to ship things out due to my schedule.
Selling the Best Buy version of the Dell XPS 15. Laptop is in great condition and performs well. Includes original box and charger. Nothing wrong with it either
15.6” FHD+ Display 500 nits
Intel i7 13700H
Nvidia RTX 4050 Graphics Card
16gb DDR5 (Upgradable)
1TB NVME SSD (Upgradable, 2nd NVMe slot available)
In good condition. Bought from another H member a year ago. I upgraded to a 4070 Ti because I lack impulse control. Never had an issue with it and moderately gamed on it. No mining, was told the previous owner didn't mine on it. Bare card, 12.5 inches long.
In great condition. I upgraded to a DS1522+. An extra 8gb of ECC RAM was added for 12GB RAM total.
https://www.amazon.com/Synology-4-Bay-DiskStation-DS923-Diskless/dp/B0BM7KDN6R/
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...b-ssd-moonlight-white/6535495.p?skuId=6535495
Selling the Best Buy version of the Zephyrus G14 but with additional memory and a bigger SSD. Laptop is in great condition, performs well. Includes original box and charger. Nothing wrong with it, I went with something bigger
Model: GA402XV-G14.R94060
Ryzen 9 7940HS
2560 x 1440 (QHD) 165Hz 500 nits
1TB WD SN850X
32GB DDR5
Lenovo RTX 3080 (Model MS-V389) - $400 shippedhttps://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/lenovo-rtx-3080-oem.b8318
In good condition. Bought from another H member a year ago. I upgraded to a 4070 Ti because I lack impulse control. Never had an issue with it and moderately gamed on it. No mining, was told the previous owner didn't mine on it. Bare card, 12.5 inches long.
Synology 4-Bay DiskStation DS923+ - SOLD
https://www.amazon.com/Synology-4-Bay-DiskStation-DS923-Diskless/dp/B0BM7KDN6R/
